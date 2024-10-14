Cuz Global Inc. to Launch AI Media Art Platform 'WAA' Officially, Participating in GITEX in Middle East

Accelerating global expansion through participation in GITEX 2024 in Dubai from October 16 to 20

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuz Global Inc., a leading AI-based media art technology company, today announced plans to officially launch its innovative AI media art platform 'WAA (Where Art's Alive)' at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This participation marks a significant step in the company's global expansion strategy, particularly in the Middle East market.

GITEX Global 2024, scheduled from October 16 to 20, is the largest IT exhibition in the Middle East. Cuz Global Inc. will operate a booth, showcasing the features and performance of the WAA platform through various demos and presentations.

Premium MediaArt IP Platform: WAA (Where Art's Alive)

WAA is an AI-powered media art platform that revolutionizes digital content creation and management for businesses.

Key features include:

AI-driven content creation: Reduce costs and time for digital signage content by up to 90%.

Extensive media art library: Access a vast collection of high-quality media art at affordable prices.

Personalization services: Utilize AI and expert curation to find the perfect media art for your space.

Flexible licensing: Choose from various options to suit businesses of all sizes.

Data-driven suggestions: Benefit from intelligent content recommendations based on your needs and preferences.

3D content creation tool: Rapidly produce customized 3D advertising videos incorporating client logos and products.

Subscription-based model: Easily access and update content as your needs evolve.

Enhancing Spaces with Media Art

WAA offers innovative solutions to transform any environment, from corporate offices to retail spaces. As the holiday season approaches, businesses can easily prepare their spaces for Christmas with festive and engaging media art. WAA helps embrace luxury, elegance, and immersion in visual displays, all while maintaining cost-effectiveness through the subscription-based model.

Strategic Expansion and Future Plans

Jin Sil, CEO of Cuz Global Inc., stated, "Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 is a crucial step in enhancing our expansion potential in the Middle East market and strengthening partnerships with local companies. Through the WAA platform, we aim to expand our global network and further solidify our position in the media art field."

Cuz Global Inc. plans to accelerate the global expansion of the WAA platform and increase its influence in the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market in the Middle East. The company aims to establish itself as a leading player in the global media art technology market by 2025, focusing on continuous technological innovation and service quality improvement. Additionally, Cuz Global Inc. is advancing its AI technology further, pushing forward with the development of next-generation media art solutions such as real-time interactive systems.

ABOUT Cuz Global Inc. :

Cuz is a creative media art company made of artists and engineers. We create special stories and experiences based on immersive media content, and interactive content.

Media Contact

Changseop Lee, Cuz Global Inc., 82 07088355888, [email protected], cuz-art.com

