CUZ Launches 'Visual Meditation' on Times Square Billboard in New York -- Taking Its Visual Wellness Content Global

Digital media art-based meditation launches on a Times Square billboard, marking CUZ's global expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media art company CUZ Inc. announced the worldwide launch of its visual meditation content, "Visual Meditation," on Samsung Smart TVs, coinciding with its global debut through a large-scale digital billboard campaign in New York's Times Square.

"Visual Meditation" combines visual art with ambient music and soundscapes to offer a new form of digital mindfulness. Unlike traditional, eyes-closed meditation, the service helps users immerse themselves naturally by matching breathing rhythms to the evolving art visuals and soundscapes. Featuring friendly animals such as dogs, cats, and otters, it offers an interactive and approachable meditation experience suited to the digital generation.

The service is available under the "Daily+" lifestyle category on Samsung Smart TVs, offering users four free content sessions. Subscribers gain access to more than 28 visual meditation sessions, with new content updated monthly.

Through the Times Square billboard campaign, CUZ aims to introduce the philosophy and sensibility behind Visual Meditation to global audiences, positioning it as a new lifestyle trend merging digital wellness and media art.

Sil Jin, CEO and Art Director of CUZ, stated, "This Times Square campaign marks a symbolic milestone where art and technology converge to redefine meditation. Visual Meditation makes mindfulness more intuitive and visually engaging, even for beginners. We plan to expand the experience to smartwatches and mobile devices, creating an artistic meditation ecosystem that fits naturally into daily life."

Building on its global collaboration with Samsung Electronics, CUZ plans to expand the service across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, strengthening its leadership in digital wellness and media art-driven content worldwide.

Media Contact

Cuz Inc., Cuz Inc., 82 07088355888, [email protected], cuz-art.com

SOURCE Cuz Inc.