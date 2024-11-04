CUZ Partners with T1 to Launch AI-Powered Interactive Photo Experience: Esports Meets Immersive Media Art

T1 HQ launches AI-powered interactive photo zone 'Legend Moments'

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CUZ, a leading media art technology company, has unveiled an innovative interactive photo experience, "Legend Moments: Our Time, Our Legacy," at the T1 HQ SHOP in Seoul. This groundbreaking installation combines artificial intelligence and interactive media art to transform the traditional esports fan experience.

The immersive photo zone, launching during the 2024 League of Legends World Championship, integrates advanced AI motion recognition systems with high-definition LED display technology. Visitors to the T1 headquarters can interact with dynamic digital art that responds in real-time to their movements, creating personalized digital experiences that celebrate T1's championship legacy. The installation offers three unique interactive themes, each capturing different aspects of T1's historic achievements in professional gaming.

"We've pushed the boundaries of participatory media art to capture T1's commanding presence and the incredible passion of their fans," said Jin Sil, CEO of CUZ. "Through the integration of multisensory elements, we've created an environment where fans can truly immerse themselves in T1's most iconic moments."

This digital installation showcases T1's esports achievements through 4K ultra-high-resolution displays and AI-powered interactive features. T1, recognized globally as a premier League of Legends team, brings its competitive excellence to life through this innovative fan engagement platform. CUZ's expertise in interactive media technology creates an unprecedented fusion of esports culture and digital art installation.

In conjunction with this launch, CUZ has introduced "WAA (Where Art's Alive, waa-art.com)", a customized media art platform where visitors can experience the interactive photo zone content. This initiative strengthens CUZ's position as a global media art innovator and demonstrates their commitment to creating new experiences through the fusion of innovative technology and art.

About CUZ

CUZ is a creative media art collective that unites artists and developers to create transformative digital experiences. The company specializes in immersive media content, CG/VFX animation, and media art exhibitions, delivering unique stories and experiences. Through its dedicated research and development lab, CUZ continuously explores and implements emerging technologies, including AR, VR, and computer vision. The company's mission is to make artistic experiences accessible to the public through innovative media art at the intersection of technology and creativity.

