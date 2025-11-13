CUZ Showcases Premium Media Art Platform 'WAA' at WOO APAC Forum 2025 in Seoul: CEO Sil Jin Highlights "OOH as the Urban Canvas"

At the WOO APAC Forum 2025, CUZ successfully showcased its premium media art platform WAA, while CEO Sil Jin redefined the industry with the keynote "Beyond Billboards: DOOH as a Value Creator for Urban Assets," emphasizing OOH's evolution into an artistic urban canvas.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CUZ Inc. (CEO Sil Jin) announced that it successfully concluded its exhibition of the premium media art platform "WAA (Where Art's Alive)" at the WOO APAC Forum 2025 held from November 5–7 at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul. CEO Sil Jin was also invited as an official speaker, delivering a keynote titled "Beyond Billboards: DOOH as a Value Creator for Urban Assets."

Hosted by the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) in collaboration with the Korea Outdoor Advertising Association (KOOHA), the forum is the largest out-of-home (OOH) advertising event in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the theme "From Regional to Global," more than 500 experts from the global advertising, technology, and design industries gathered to discuss innovation and the artistic evolution of the OOH sector.

"During Sil Jin's keynote, she emphasized that 'OOH is no longer just a billboard, but a media art platform that transforms the entire city into a canvas.' Following this vision, she proposed a new public-contribution media art model that suggests allocating a portion of the screen airtime to artistic and public content, which garnered attention as a new OOH strategy realizing advertising efficiency, urban engagement, brand value, and policy sustainability simultaneously."

CUZ's WAA (Where Art's Alive) is a premium media art platform designed for luxury hotels, commercial lobbies, fine-dining restaurants, and premium offices. It curates high-quality digital art that changes with the space's atmosphere and time of day, redefining digital screens as living urban galleries that merge art, technology, and brand storytelling.

At the WOO APAC Forum exhibition, CUZ presented an immersive showcase of WAA, offering a glimpse into how media art can inspire urban emotion and elevate the aesthetic value of public and commercial environments. Visitors praised WAA for introducing "a new emotional experience that connects art with the urban landscape."

Following the forum, CUZ announced plans to expand its media art-driven public content model globally, redefining urban spaces as "Urban Media Assets" where art and technology coexist to create sustainable cultural and commercial value.

