CUZ to Participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Accelerating Middle East Market Expansion Through Media Art Platform 'WAA'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media art company CUZ Inc. announced that it will participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the Middle East's largest technology, AI, and startup exhibition, where it will present its flagship media art platform WAA (Where Art's Alive). The exhibition will take place from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (UAE).

Now in its 45th year, GITEX GLOBAL is one of the world's largest ICT exhibitions, attracting over 200,000 visitors and more than 6,000 companies from 170 countries. The event serves as a global hub for business and innovation across AI, smart cities, digital signage, and content technologies.

WAA (Where Art's Alive) is a customized media art solution platform designed for luxury hotels, premium offices, and large commercial spaces. It provides real-time, optimized media art content based on each space's unique characteristics, season, time, and event purpose—enhancing brand value while delivering a distinctive artistic experience to visitors.

At this year's GITEX, CUZ will also spotlight WAA's subscription-based system for managing and delivering 4K–8K high-resolution media art content, enabling businesses and space operators to efficiently deploy and operate premium media art across diverse environments. CUZ will showcase its flagship platform WAA at its booth, introducing AI-powered spatial visual solutions that combine technology and artistic creativity.

CUZ has collaborated with major global brands including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, CJ CGV, Lotte World, Mercedes-Benz, and Gentle Monster, supplying the WAA platform to hotel lobbies, offices, and exhibition venues worldwide. Through this participation, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle Eastern Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market and expand partnerships with regional AI and smart-space technology providers.

Sil Jin, CEO of CUZ Inc., stated: "WAA is more than a visual display—it is an innovative media art platform that extends a brand's identity and emotional narrative through art. Through our participation in GITEX 2025, we aim to strengthen partnerships in the Middle East and solidify CUZ's position as a global leader in the media art industry."

