CWH Advisors Ranks in the Top Half among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"In conjunction with our growth, we have appointed Paul Barnes as President of CWH Advisors," commented David Bjork, CEO of CWH Advisors. Tweet this

Paul commented, "CWH has grown over the last several years through engagements in Value- Based Care, Healthcare at Home, and Patient Access. I am thrilled to help propel that growth over the next several years and build upon this strong foundation."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Media Contact

Janie Tremlett, CWH Advisprs, 1 6178037709, [email protected], https://www.cwhadvisors.com/

SOURCE CWH Advisprs