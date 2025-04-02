CX Leadership in Action: Execs In The Know Announces Advisory Board Co-Chairs and Welcomes New Members

"Our Advisory Board is the heart of what makes Execs In The Know special—a passionate community of leaders dedicated to learning from one another and shaping the future of customer experience," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. Post this

"Taking on this co-chair role with Execs in the Know isn't just about leading a board—it's about steering an industry into a future where customer experience anticipates change rather than merely reacting to it," added Oswald. "Together, we're building a community of leaders ready not just for tomorrow's challenges, but for those we haven't yet imagined."

The organization also welcomes three new members: Frid Edmond, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement at Marriott International; Todd Sale, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Corpay; and Alvin Stokes, Vice President of Global Reservation and Service Operations Guest Services at Princess Cruises.

"Our Advisory Board is the heart of what makes Execs In The Know special—a passionate community of leaders dedicated to learning from one another and shaping the future of customer experience," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. "We are thrilled to expand our board with such exceptional talent and look forward to the transformative insights and leadership they will bring to our community."

The Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board is dedicated to advancing the mission of Leaders Learning from Leaders. It fosters a collaborative space for sharing, learning, and brand-to-brand mentorship among CX innovators and decision-makers. Advisory Board members represent top global brands committed to a customer first philosophy, striving to elevate customer success strategies and promote a culture of excellence.

"I am honored to join such a distinguished group of leaders and am committed to advancing our shared vision of exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders to drive innovation and excellence, guided by my passion for creating seamless and meaningful customer connections. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and eager to make a meaningful impact in our industry," Edmond commented.

Execs In The Know remains committed to uniting the brightest minds in customer experience to share strategies, tackle challenges, and inspire change.

"I am thrilled to join the Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board and to be part of such an exceptional network of CX professionals. I am excited to collaborate, share our collective passion for the customer, our people and CX, while collectively tackling some of the toughest challenges facing our industry today. Learning from such talented individuals at the forefront of CX innovation is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to this vibrant community," added Sale.

Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board Members

Co-Chairs:

Ebrahim Hyder , Vice President, Customer Service, Michael Kors

, Vice President, Customer Service, Michael Kors Lisa Oswald , Senior Vice President, Customer Service, Travelzoo

Board Members:

Paul Brandt , Chief Experience Officer, GoodLeap

, Chief Experience Officer, GoodLeap John Caldwell , Senior Director Team Member Service Centers, Target

, Senior Director Team Member Service Centers, Target Frid Edmond , Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement, Marriott International

, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement, Marriott International Jim Gallagher , Vice President, CARE Operations, Toast

, Vice President, CARE Operations, Toast Mike Jones , Senior Director, Customer Care & Operations, The Home Depot

, Senior Director, Customer Care & Operations, The Home Depot Peter Mallot , Worldwide Support Leader for Modern Life and Business Programs, Microsoft

, Worldwide Support Leader for Modern Life and Business Programs, Microsoft John McCahan , Former Vice President, Customer Care, FTD

, Former Vice President, Customer Care, FTD Sue Morris , Vice President, Customer Operations, Google

, Vice President, Customer Operations, Google Andrew Pine , Head of Consumer Affairs and Customer Relationship Center, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC

, Head of Consumer Affairs and Customer Relationship Center, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC Todd Sale , Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Corpay

, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Corpay Tracy Sedlak , Senior Vice President, Customer Success, Offerpad

, Senior Vice President, Customer Success, Offerpad Alvin Stokes , Vice President, Global Reservation and Service Operations Guest Services, Princess Cruises

, Vice President, Global Reservation and Service Operations Guest Services, Princess Cruises Carolyne M. Truelove , Vice President, Reservations and Service Recovery, American Airlines

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. For more information, visit Execs In The Know's website.

