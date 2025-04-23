Cxbladder's Clinical Utility to be in Focus at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting (AUA 2025)

A plenary session at the meeting will highlight Cxbladder Triage's inclusion in the AUA's new microhematuria guideline released in February 2025 Post this

Pacific Edge Chief Executive Dr Peter Meintjes said: "Guideline amendments are always significant talking points at an AUA meeting. However, with urine biomarkers getting their first positive inclusion language in the microhematuria guideline[3] and Cxbladder Triage being the first and only biomarker to receive a 'Grade A'[4] evidence, this year is bigger than most, and the plenary session provides a great platform for how Pacific Edge is improving the standard of patient care.

"The Kaiser Permanente study is important because it demonstrates the real-world impact of Cxbladder Triage with tremendous statistical power given the sample size of 3,353 patients. The design of the study prospectively managed hematuria patients according to the new Triage-based standard of care and then retrospectively compared those clinical outcomes to a cohort of "risk-matched" patients from Kaiser Permanente nation-wide EMR who did not. This kind of study and evidence generation is uniquely available in the Kaiser Permanente system and underscores the value of our partnership and our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes.

"The DRIVE study will be presented in the Urological Society of American Veterans (USAV) session at the AUA to showcase preliminary clinical validity results for Triage Plus for the evaluation of hematuria in a Veterans population. These data are important for establishing a local coverage determination for Triage Plus with Novitas, and as validation for the US Veterans Administration to consider incorporating Cxbladder into its facilities."

Further detail on the AUA 2025 sessions is below:

Key Milestone: Cxbladder Triage Incorporated into AUA Microhematuria Guideline

The highlight for Pacific Edge and Cxbladder will be the Plenary: Afternoon Session (Saturday April 26, 1:20–1:50 PM) where leading urologists will discuss the new AUA Microhematuria Guideline, which for the first time incorporated language for the use of urine-based biomarkers for intermediate-risk patients.

The new guideline says urologists may use urine-based biomarkers for appropriately counseled intermediate-risk patients presenting with microhematuria to assist their decision on whether to defer a cystoscopy. It specifically mentions Cxbladder Triage as the only urine-based biomarker test that has 'Grade A' evidence from a randomized controlled trial — the STRATA Study[5], which demonstrated the test can reduce cystoscopies by up to 59% without compromising tumor detection.

The session will be led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center Professor Daniel Barocas, Mayo Clinic Professor of Urology Stephen Boorjian — who are both members of the guideline panel — as well as University of Virginia Professor of Urology Tracy Downs and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Associate Professor of Urology & Co-Director Urologic Oncology Mary Westerman.

Kaiser Permanente Real-World Data Validates Cxbladder's Clinical Utility and Safety

A second key presentation at the meeting will be delivered during the Bladder Cancer: Epidemiology & Evaluation I session (Saturday, April 26, 1:00–3:00 PM). The study by Kaiser Permanente Southern California reinforced existing evidence on the Clinical Utility of Cxbladder Triage, in safely reducing patients presenting with hematuria from unnecessary cystoscopies.

The retrospective study compared the new clinical pathway that includes evaluation of microhematuria patients with Cxbladder Triage to inform the decision to offer the patient a cystoscopy and imaging. It matched 3,353 Kaiser patients that received Triage, with an equal number of patients with similar risk that received the prior standard of care without Cxbladder Triage. The primary endpoints were to compare the number of cystoscopies and imaging procedures between the new standard of care incorporating Triage and the prior standard of care that did not.

The study found:

In patients with 'Low Probability' Triage scores, the cystoscopy rate was 3.8% versus 46.5% in the standard of care patients.

In patients with 'High Probability' Triage scores, the cystoscopy rate was 73.4% versus 45.7% in the standard of care patients.

The overall bladder cancer detection rate between the Triage patients and the standard of care patients was similar.

The authors of the study concluded: "These data reveal that Cxbladder Triage testing resulted in signiﬁcantly decreased cystoscopy and imaging utilization in those classiﬁed as low risk without any negative patient outcomes, while simultaneously demonstrating increases in the cystoscopy and bladder cancer detection rate in the physician directed protocol group."

The DRIVE Study Expands Evidence Base for Cxbladder Triage Plus

The Clinical Validation of Cxbladder Triage Plus[6] in a Veterans population will be presented at the Urological Society for American Veterans meeting on Monday, April 28 (7:30 AM–12:00 PM) by one of the study's investigators Dr Kyoko Sakamoto of the San Diego VA medical center.

The DRIVE Study (Detection and Risk Stratification In Veterans Presenting with Hematuria) evaluated the prognostic performance of Cxbladder Triage Plus compared to cystoscopy. It showed that Triage Plus demonstrated similarly high-performance characteristics in the veterans' population when compared with the proof-of-concept study by Lotan et al. in 2022[7].

The authors of the study concluded: "Cxbladder Triage Plus demonstrated clinical validity in this VA population with gross hematuria or microhematuria, with high sensitivity and specificity. These findings indicate that Triage Plus may be safely used to rule out or detect [urothelial cancer] in patients with hematuria."

The Cxbladder Team looks forward to speaking with all of those clinicians who are planning to attend AUA 2025 and invites them to visit the Cxbladder booth (#2239). For any questions in the lead up to the event, please contact the Team at [email protected].

