CXM Secures Strategic Regulatory License from UAE's SCA

CXM has secured a regulatory license from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority, strengthening its global presence and commitment to fund security and integrity in the MENA region.

DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CXM, one of the largest B2B brokers in Asia, has successfully secured a prestigious regulatory license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the United Arab Emirates. This significant achievement enhances CXM's global regulatory footprint and reinforces its commitment to the highest standards of fund security and business integrity.

The SCA license marks a major milestone in CXM's mission to offer secure and reliable trading solutions across multiple regions. This recognition strengthens CXM's position as a leading player in the financial services industry and underscores the company's dedication to providing top-tier services backed by internationally recognized regulatory frameworks.

Bassel Harakeh, CEO of CXM MENA, stated:

"This license from the Securities and Commodities Authority marks a major step in CXM's global expansion. It highlights our commitment to top-tier security and compliance, strengthening the trust our clients have in us. We're excited to continue growing in the region and deliver even more value to our customers. In the near future, we are working on several exciting projects aimed at penetrating all markets and further enhancing our global presence."

With this new development, CXM enhances its regulatory standing in the UAE, a key financial hub in the Middle East, further solidifying its presence in the MENA region.

The UAE license complements CXM's existing global regulatory licenses and highlights the company's strategic growth as a leading global broker, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to all traders.

About CXM

CXM is one of Asia's largest B2B brokers and a global leader in financial derivatives.

Established in 2015, the company provides a wide range of services to institutional & retail clients worldwide, with over 10 offices and handling more than 1,000,000 daily trades across 50+ countries. As a globally regulated firm, CXM offers a diverse selection of products across various asset classes, including Forex, Metals, Energies, Shares, Indices, and ETFs. For more information, visit CXM's website.

