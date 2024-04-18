CXO Partners Launches New Supply Chain Practice; Veteran Chief Supply Chain Officer Dan Marous to Lead Group

I help companies "unlock" supply chain capabilities that are critical to building corporate value, improving customer service, strengthening operations, and accelerating revenues and earnings. Post this

Dan Marous has extensive supply chain operations and demand generation experience. He assists clients in the retail, furniture, apparel, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) industries as an interim Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

The Supply Chain Leadership and Services practice will focus on three key areas:

Strategy Leadership and Development – This includes developing an overall supply chain strategy, omnichannel planning, and risk mitigation strategies, including near-shore alternatives. The firm will also provide interim CSCO services, CEO/Board advisory, fractional supply chain support, and coaching for operations leaders.

Growth – The firm helps clients meet requirements for organic growth, channel expansion, and scaling through acquisition, by creating strategies and plans for facility expansion, automation, co-manufacturing partnerships, due diligence, and post-acquisition integration.

New Capabilities and Transformation – The firm's key solutions include process transformational initiatives like SIOP, Lean Six Sigma, and assortment and inventory strategies. CXO Partners will also provide supply chain systems implementation support for ERP, WMS, and DOM.

"My charge is to drive results and to lead change in supply chain performance by improving leadership, developing supply chain strategies, supporting demand growth, and building transformational capabilities via new processes, infrastructure expansion, and leveraging supply chain technology," said Dan Marous. "CXO Partners is a perfect platform for me to help companies "unlock" supply chain capabilities that are critical to building corporate value, improving customer service, strengthening operations, and accelerating revenues and earnings."

About TechCXO

TechCXO is a pioneer in providing high-potential companies across the country with industry-relevant interim and part-time executives on-demand. More than 5,000 companies, from startups to the Global 1000, have entrusted TechCXO to help with their critical functions by calling on TechCXO executives and teams as their CFOs, COOs, CSO, CTOs, CMOs, CHROs and other executive roles. TechCXO has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Private list every year since 2008. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.techcxo.com.

About CXO Partners

CXO Partners, part of TechCXO, is a professional services firm providing full-time, interim executives and transformative consulting services to help businesses manage change, improve performance, and drive greater value for shareholders for middle-market businesses and private equity firms across a broad suite of industry sectors. For more, please visit https://www.cxo.partners.

