CXT Software Announces Strategic Acquisition by Ionic Partners

A Shared Vision for the Future of Logistics

"This investment by Ionic Partners is a testament to our commitment to delivering the most innovative and dependable solutions for our logistics customers," said Shaun Richardson, CEO of CXT Software. "Ionic Partners' focus on growth and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we will be able to accelerate our product roadmap, enhance our customer service, and scale our operations to new heights, ultimately unlocking even greater value for our customers and partners."

This collaboration will empower CXT Software to leverage Ionic Partners' operational resources and technology capabilities to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer success, and scale its operations. It underscores CXT's dedication to advancing technology solutions for the courier and logistics industry, particularly during this period of increasing demand for efficiency and scalability.

"As supply chains grow increasingly complex, businesses must leverage advanced technology to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making," said Andy Tryba, Co-founder of Ionic Partners. "CXT Software has developed a world-class, innovative solution tailored specifically for the courier market. We're excited to invest further in R&D to introduce transformative capabilities that empower our customers."

What This Means for CXT Customers and Partners

The new investment by Ionic Partners will supercharge CXT's ability to deliver the very best logistics solutions. Here's what this means for customers and partners:

Enhanced product development: This partnership significantly increases CXT's ability to invest in research and development, bringing cutting-edge AI logistics solutions faster than ever before.

Elevated customer success: This partnership allows CXT to invest in expanded customer success resources, ensuring customers receive proactive support and guidance to maximize the value of the software.

Increased scalability and reliability: This partnership empowers CXT to scale their infrastructure and operations to anticipate and meet future needs, providing a robust and dependable platform for continued excellence.

CXT Software is excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it creates to better serve its customers and solidify its leadership position in last-mile logistics technology.

About CXT Software

CXT Software is the industry-leading shipment management platform for logistics needs throughout North America. The company provides courier, last-mile, LTL, distribution, and customized logistics businesses with the technology and support service necessary to compete and grow in the ever-evolving delivery industry. CXT Software is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has been a trusted logistics partner to thousands of businesses for 25 years.

About Ionic Partners

Ionic Partners is a global enterprise software investment firm led by seasoned operators, dedicated to acquiring and scaling enterprise software companies. Through hands-on partnership, strategic investment, and world-class operational best practices, Ionic Partners unlocks new opportunities and drives accelerated growth.

