Cyber Defense Group and Telarus Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Advisor-Led Cybersecurity Services

"We help organizations bring structure, accountability, and measurable progress to how security operates." — Lou Rabon, CEO, Cyber Defense Group Post this

"As cybersecurity becomes part of more customer conversations, our advisors need partners who can step in and provide clarity and direction," said Sumera Riaz, Vice President of Cybersecurity at Telarus. "Cyber Defense Group brings a structured, outcomes-based approach that helps advisors support their clients in a meaningful and ongoing way."

"Technology advisors are already in the middle of critical conversations where security is impacting deals, timelines, and customer trust," said Lou Rabon, CEO of Cyber Defense Group. "Our role is to give them a clear way to engage. Instead of one-off projects or tool-driven approaches, we help their clients operate security as a function with defined outcomes, accountability, and measurable progress. Telarus provides the scale and partner ecosystem to bring that model to more organizations."

The partnership strengthens the Telarus cybersecurity portfolio by adding a services-led approach that complements existing technology solutions. Advisors can introduce Cyber Defense Group at multiple points in the customer lifecycle, from early discovery and assessments to long-term program execution and incident response support.

By aligning with Telarus, Cyber Defense Group expands its reach into a national network of advisors while enabling partners to address growing demand for structured, business-aligned cybersecurity programs.

About Cyber Defense Group

Cyber Defense Group specializes in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored for mid-market and enterprise companies in sectors such as healthcare, legal, technology, consumer services, media, and fintech. These organizations face increasing pressure from evolving threats, regulatory requirements, and limited internal resources.

Cyber Defense Group provides a structured, outcomes-based approach that combines strategic consulting with hands-on operational support, delivered through a dedicated team model at a fixed, predictable cost. This model helps organizations reduce risk, meet compliance requirements, and align security with business priorities while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as needs evolve. For more information about Cyber Defense Group visit https://www.cdg.io/ or follow Cyber Defense Group on LinkedIn.

About Telarus

Telarus, a leading global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fueling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.Telarus.com or follow Telarus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Lauri Martinez, Cyber Defense Group, 1 7206849554, [email protected], https://www.cdg.io/

SOURCE Cyber Defense Group