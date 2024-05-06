Cyber Defense Magazine and Appdome Announce Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship Winners for The First Half of 2024

"We are proud to support Cyber Defense Magazine's Women in Cybersecurity scholarship program...," Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Appdome. Post this

Lena Allen is a Program Analyst for SAIC and currently pursuing her M.S. in Cyber Security and Operational Leadership at the University of San Diego. She can be reached online at [email protected].

Samridhi Agarwal is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Information Security at Carnegie Mellon University. Samridhi can be reached online at [email protected].

Rajvi Shroff is a first-year college student majoring in computer science. Rajvi can be reached online at [email protected].

More information about our winners is found online at:

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-winners-for-2024/

The co-sponsor of these awards, Appdome, provides the first and only full lifecycle mobile app defense platform to automatically build, monitor and respond with any or all of 300+ mobile app defenses including security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot, geo compliance and social engineering for any mobile app in minutes with no SDK or coding required – all within the CI/CD pipeline. As a mobile app security engine for DevOps, Appdome enables mobile app developers, even those lacking security expertise, with an easy and fast way to secure all Android & iOS apps without any additional work. By automating security in the mobile pipeline, Appdome eliminates the cost and complexity of manually coding security, fraud and compliance features so mobile brands can confidently ship secure mobile apps faster with always-on protections to meet their critical mobile business needs.

"We are proud to support Cyber Defense Magazine's Women in Cybersecurity scholarship program. At Appdome, we are committed to empowering and encouraging the next generation of female leaders in cybersecurity. Through our scholarship sponsorship, we hope to inspire more women to pursue careers in cybersecurity and contribute their unique perspectives and talents to this dynamic and important field," Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Appdome.

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at https://www.appdome.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of running the Cyber Defense Awards program and for many years, honoring these next generation women in cybersecurity. Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions exclusively for the RSA conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

Appdome Media Inquiries:

Contact: Erika Kourikoski, MikeWorldWide

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.appdome.com

SOURCE Cyber Defense Magazine