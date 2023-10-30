Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Global InfoSec Awards Are Now Open for 2024

Prestigious Red Carpet Cyber Defense Awards entering our 12th Year Anniversary at RSA Conference 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and a media partner of the RSA® Conference 2024, is announcing that the 12th annual Global InfoSec awards are now open to innovative information security companies of any size to apply for their innovations in the field of information security. Winners will be showcasing their teams, products, technologies, and services at the RSA Conference 2024, which takes place Moscone Center | May 6 - 9, 2024, San Francisco, California.
"Cybercrime has far surpassed any other form of crime, worldwide, with so many unstopped breaches, new cloud exploits, the work from home business equation flipped on its head, nation state cyber espionage, critical infrastructure attacks, phishing attacks and ransomware all on the rise, it's going to be an exciting year in 2024 when some of the newest and most innovative cybersecurity solutions begin to enter the marketplace. If you think you have what it takes to be named one of our winners and receive our coveted award, now is the time to apply," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Globally Recognized Cyber Security Expert and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
Innovative companies that wish to apply may visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
About Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring these next generation leaders and innovators in the field of cyber security. Winners will receive titles such as, "Hot Company," "Best Product," "Most Innovative," "Cutting Edge" and "Editor's Choice" for 2024 with Cyber Defense TV Hotseat and new Red Carpet Photoshoot opportunities. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the InfoSec space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who will be voting based on their independent review of the Company materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec solutions. #RSAC is the BEST place for Cyber Defense Magazine to find these Next Generation InfoSec products, services, and solutions. For the full details of each respective winner and their award, special annual magazine editions will be freely available electronically during the RSA® Conference 2024 and thereafter with interviews taking place at our Media area located in the Marriot Marquis or signup for an always free online edition. http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions exclusively for the RSA conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.
Media Contact
Irene Noser, Cyber Defense Magazine, 1-833-844-9468, [email protected], www.cyberdefenseawards.com
SOURCE Cyber Defense Magazine
Share this article