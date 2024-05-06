Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Launching of the World's First Cyber Defense Genius™

During Our 12th Year Anniversary at RSA Conference 2024, we launch the world's first AI GPT trained specifically on over 16,500 pages of infosec expertise and learning more, daily.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco, CA – May 6, 2024 - Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and a media partner of the RSA® Conference 2024, is announcing that during our 12th anniversary celebration, we've officially launched the Cyber Defense Genius™, which is now available on our home page at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/. Cyber Defense Genius™ is powered by OneAI.
"I am trained to provide information on a wide range of infosec subjects from reading all 12 years of Cyber Defense Magazine (16,500+ pages of content and growing daily). I do not hallucinate like other AI GPT solutions and I fact check all my answers," said Cyber Defense Genius™.
"While cyber criminals are weaponizing artificial intelligence to create more powerful ransomware and zero-day malware, to improve their phishing attacks and so much more, we are taking a proactive approach to providing answers to the most difficult cyber security questions; helping our readers get one step ahead of the next threat," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Globally Recognized Cyber Security Expert and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions exclusively for the RSA conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.
