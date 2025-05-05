Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Top InfoSec Awards Are Now Open for 2025

"If you think you have what it takes to be named one of our winners and receive our coveted award, now is the time to apply," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Cyber Defense Magazine. Post this

About Cyber Defense Top InfoSec Innovator and Black Unicorn Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring these next generation leaders and innovators in the field of cyber security. Winners will receive titles such as, "Hot Company," "Best Product," "Most Innovative," "Cutting Edge" and "Editor's Choice" for 2025 with Cyber Defense TV Hotseat, Radio Streaming and Red Carpet Photoshoot opportunities. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the InfoSec space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The Black Unicorn Judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals and venture capitalists who will be voting based on their independent review of the Company materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec solutions. CyberDefenseCon 2025 is the BEST place for Top Global CISOs to find these Next Generation InfoSec products, services, and solutions. For the full details of each respective winner and their award, special entitled The Black Unicorn Report for 2025 will be freely available electronically during the CyberDefenseCon 2025 and thereafter or signup for an always free online edition. http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions exclusively for the RSAC and CyberDefenseCon conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

