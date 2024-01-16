Cyber Defense Media Group Opens Young Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship for 2024

"Now is a fantastic time for young women to plan out their future careers in cybersecurity..." said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. Post this

Any young woman in high school through college students who will be entering college in 2024/2025 or continuing on for their masters in computer science, information technology, or cybersecurity, can apply today:

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-fund-for-2024/

Learn about recent winners here: in 2020, Annabelle Klosterman, https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-winner-for-2020/; in 2021, Olivia Gallucci, https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-2021-scholarship-winner/, in 2022, Veronika (Nikki) Jack, https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-2022-scholarship-winner/, in 2023, Tiffany Dinh and Kylie Amison, https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-women-in-cybersecurity-spotlight-for-2023/, who remain an inspiration for other young women to enter the field of cybersecurity.

A panel of judges will review each entry and choose one scholarship winner and a backup winner in case there are issues on the winner's college entry in 2024/2025.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in our Global Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2024, Black Unicorn Awards for 2024 and Top CISOs in the World awards on our Cyber Defense Awards and Cyber Defense Conferences platforms. In these competitions, judges for these prestigious awards have included cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers such as Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDM Labs, Rober Herjavec of Cyderes (fka Herjavec Group), Dave DeWalt of NightDragon, Dino Boukouris of Momentum Cyber, Lindsey Polley de Lopez, PhD of VentureScope and Robert Ackerman of Allegis Capital. Learn more about this prestigious awards program at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions delivered onsite exclusively for the RSA Conference, BlackHat USA and the CyberDefenseCon conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media Contact

Irene Noser, Cyber Defense Magazine, 8338449468, [email protected], https://cyberdefenseawards.com/

