Cyber Dive and The Braden Markus Foundation Introduce Braden's Law, a Bold and Decisive Piece of Legislation Against Sextortion

Introducing Braden's Law. This comprehensive legislation introduces penalties for sextortion, establishes an expedited court review for digital access requests, and allows victims and families of victims to access the Ohio crime victims compensation fund. This pivotal initiative, named 'Braden's Law,' aims to safeguard individuals from digital exploitation while delivering justice to those who perpetrate sextortion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Dive, the visionary mind behind the acclaimed Aqua One child smartphone, is delighted to announce its collaboration with the Braden Markus Foundation. Founded by the Markus Family in Columbus, Ohio, the foundation emerged from the devastating loss of their cherished son, Braden. Braden's tragic passing occurred a mere 27 minutes into a digital conversation, where he fell victim to the heart-wrenching effects of sextortion.

Jennifer Markus, the mother of Braden Markus, was left grappling with unanswered questions surrounding her vibrant son's tragic decision to end his own life, mere moments after appearing joyful and in good health. Amid Apple's rigorous privacy safeguards, Jennifer found herself unable to gain access to Braden's password-protected iPhone, leaving both her family and the community in a state of puzzlement, desperately seeking answers to the pressing question of why. The Markus family endured a grueling year-long period of harrowing uncertainty before ultimately discovering the distressing truth about sextortion. During this painful journey, Jennifer and the Markus Family inaugurated the Braden Markus Foundation, heralding the inception of Braden's Law.

The Braden Markus Foundation is proud to announce Braden's Law:

Outlined below are some of the changes coming to Ohio if the bill passes.

Braden's Law would make sextortion a felony in Ohio , with severe penalties including extended prison time for first, second, and third-degree offenses.

, with severe penalties including extended prison time for first, second, and third-degree offenses. This law mandates that companies provide parents of deceased minors digital access within 30 days to prevent further tragedies like what Braden's family endured.

Braden's Law makes sexual extortion victims and their families eligible for compensation from the Crime Victims Compensation Program.

From October 2021 to March 2023, over 13,000 financial sextortion cases involving minors were reported, resulting in at least 20 suicides, highlighting the urgent need for this legislation.

Stay up to date on the bill's status here and read the full bill here.

Zachary Brooks, Business Strategist at Cyber Dive, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "The Markus Family's steadfast dedication to safeguarding our youth stands as a powerful testament to the profound influence Braden had on his family and the entire community. Having grown up in the heart of the Midwest, Columbus, OH, where the strength of a community is paramount in times of adversity, I am immensely proud to announce this pivotal partnership. I am immensely proud to stand with individuals of such profound character who choose the difficult path of perseverance and change over the ease of surrender."

Braden's Law represents a significant milestone in the relentless battle against sextortion, offering solace to bereaved families throughout the state of Ohio.

Now, those found guilty of sextortion will be subject to severe penalties, and families coping with loss will gain a deeper understanding of their departed loved ones. It's an unequivocal stride in the right direction. Cyber Dive is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Braden Markus Foundation in advancing this essential legislation.

"We extend our commendations to the Markus Family and all dedicated allies in Ohio who have assumed a pioneering role in the formulation of consequential laws and legislative measures. These initiatives not only safeguard families but also institute substantial repercussions for individuals who engage in the reprehensible crime of sextortion against our vulnerable youth," Cyber Dive CEO Jeff Gottfurcht said. "Parents who have had to endure the pain of losing a child and not being able to get a glimpse into what nefarious actions online contributed to their horrid situation are inherently coming to an end. This is a welcome breath of fresh air juxtaposed by the sad reality of these families 'new normal.' This is not fantasy football nor clickbait stories; these are real children who are being harmed online and we commend the courage of the Markus family and the forward thinking of Ohio policymakers to help other Ohio families from falling victim to this horrendous crime. At Cyber Dive we firmly believe in providing equilibrium to families and making human life better."

Derek Jackson, Co-founder & CTO of Cyber Dive stated, "In an age where technology connects us, it's tragic that Braden's plea for help was locked behind screens and passcodes. It took his mother over a year to unlock his iPhone and uncover the heartbreaking truth of his sextortion via Instagram and Google Hangout. Braden's Law is a call to action: Tech giants, it's time to re-evaluate your priorities. Our children's safety should never be trapped behind a digital wall."

"Imagine your child has an Aqua One, a smartphone that lets them talk, text, and have all the social media apps they want. At the same time, you as the parent have an application on your phone that lets you see everything your child is doing. If we had Aqua One, Braden would probably still be here. We would have known he was being threatened and could have talked and calmed him down immediately and informed the police within those 27 minutes," Braden's mother Jennifer said.

The Braden Markus Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for the protection of individuals against digital threats. Named in memory of Braden Markus, the foundation tirelessly raises awareness, drives legislative change, and supports initiatives that enhance digital security and online safety. Beyond its commitment to digital safety, the Braden Markus Foundation also honors Braden's legacy by awarding scholarships to high school seniors destined for college, especially those who actively participate in extracurricular activities, in alignment with Braden's own desires. Every donation carries a tax incentive while being channeled exclusively towards empowering high school seniors to persist in their deliberate pursuit of higher education and enriching extracurricular activities.

Cyber Dive designed Aqua One with a precise mission in mind: to proactively address critical situations like the one Braden endured. Through its innovative software, enabling parents to monitor their child's Aqua One smartphone activities in real time, Cyber Dive seeks to prevent such incidents from occurring.

