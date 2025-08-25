Cyber Dive and Where Hope Lives Announce Plans for Nation's First Tech Integrated Recovery Hospital for Survivors of Human Trafficking

"This recovery campus sets a new precedent. For the survivors who will walk through its doors, and for every organization watching for what's possible, we're raising the bar. This isn't a patch. It's a permanent shift." Post this

"It's about growing our footprint and centralizing our care," said Brian D. Steele, CEO of City Help Inc. of Phoenix. "My wife, Skye, and I have dedicated our lives to this work, walking with survivors through their hardest moments, and we've seen how much healing is possible with the right care. This hospital isn't just a facility. It's a foundation for generations to come. And our hope is that it becomes the gold standard for every center in the country fighting to restore what trafficking tried to steal."

Planned on 9 acres of develop-ready land in Glendale, Arizona, the state-of-the-art facility is currently in the funding phase and will provide 170 beds including 120 for youth in intensive behavioral health recovery and 50 for survivors with serious physical injuries or chronic conditions. The center will pair trauma-informed clinical care with real-time digital safety tools designed for long-term healing. Technology will be at the forefront, as staff will be able to monitor all digital activity, across residents' Aqua One smart TVs, laptops, and smartphones, through one unified dashboard, part of Cyber Dive's fully integrated Aqua X ecosystem.

"We're creating a turning point in how recovery is delivered and understood," said Jeff Gottfurcht, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Dive. "This recovery campus sets a new precedent: a space where healing from trauma includes healing your relationship with technology. For the survivors who will walk through its doors, and for every organization watching for what's possible, we're raising the bar. This isn't a patch. It's a permanent shift."

The project is in the active funding stage with a total projected cost of $60 million. The organization has already secured its initial $7.5 million annual operating budget through a sustainable mix of public funding, insurance reimbursement, and philanthropic support. Funds raised will be used for facility development and phased construction, technology integration and deployment, clinical staffing and long-term sustainability planning.

Preliminary design work, site layout, and care model planning are complete. The project is backed by a board of advisors that includes architects, behavioral health experts, developers, and technology leaders. Once capital milestones are met, construction will begin in phased stages.

There are currently over 50 million people enslaved globally, with the average age of entry into sex trafficking in the U.S. just 12 to 14 years old. Children make up nearly 40% of all trafficking victims. Despite these staggering numbers, national referral waitlists continue to grow due to a shortage of trauma-informed beds, aging facilities, and limited access to care. Where Hope Lives has already served over 5,900 survivors. This new facility will dramatically expand their reach and elevate the standard of care nationwide.

Cyber Dive's Aqua X, an adaptation of its Aqua One smartphone, is built specifically for trauma-informed environments and will be embedded within the recovery model. Rather than isolating survivors from the digital world, Aqua X gives recovery staff visibility into online activity, supporting early intervention, healthy boundaries, and digital healing.

"Every piece of data we gather tells a story—and when we listen closely, we can step in before someone slips," said Derek Jackson, COO and co-founder of Cyber Dive. "This is precision protection—technology that recognizes risk and empowers staff to step in before it becomes a crisis. We're not just changing recovery—we're changing how we show up for the people living it."

To learn more about Cyber Dive, visit cyberdive.co. To learn more about Where Hope Lives, visit wherehopelives.org.

About Cyber Dive

Cyber Dive is a technology company redefining digital parenting by creating tools that empower parents to stay connected to their children's digital world. Founded in Mesa, Arizona, Cyber Dive is committed to bridging communication gaps, promoting healthy online habits, and prioritizing safety, especially for the most vulnerable. Its flagship product, the Aqua One smartphone, features built-in monitoring tools that allow parents to view texts, social media activity, photos, and app usage in real time, encouraging transparency and meaningful conversations. Cyber Dive also developed Aqua X, a trauma-informed version of its technology built specifically for human trafficking recovery centers. By providing real-time insight into online behavior, Aqua X supports early intervention, digital safety, and long-term healing for survivors. To learn more, visit cyberdive.co.

About Where Hope Lives

Where Hope Lives is a nationally recognized nonprofit specializing in comprehensive, long-term recovery for girls and young women, ages 4 to 26, who have experienced sex trafficking and complex trauma. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating under City Help Inc. of Phoenix (Phoenix Dream Center) the organization provides a multi-campus ecosystem offering trauma-informed residential care, behavioral health services, and academic and vocational advancement. With campuses tailored to children, teens, and young adults, Where Hope Lives delivers a full continuum of care using evidence-based clinical practices. To date, the organization has served over 5,900 survivors and coordinates one of the largest anti-trafficking community awareness platforms in the U.S., mobilizing over 200 nonprofit and business partnerships. To learn more, visit wherehopelives.org.

Media Contact

Emma Mannal, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 5089011667, [email protected]

SOURCE Cyber Dive and Where Hope Lives