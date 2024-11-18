Cyber Dive Launches Aqua X: Empowering Recovery Journeys and Building Brighter Futures Through Technology

Cyber Dive unveils Aqua X, a revolutionary platform designed in collaboration with recovery programs like Phoenix Dream Center to empower human trafficking survivors. By combining secure smartphone access with advanced case management tools, Aqua X fosters independence, enhances care, and builds brighter futures.

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Dive, an innovator in digital safety technology, is proud to unveil Aqua X, a groundbreaking platform developed in collaboration with the Phoenix Dream Center, a leading human trafficking recovery program. Aqua X supports individuals in human trafficking recovery programs by providing residents with custom-built smartphones connected to a robust portal. It streamlines care for case managers, enhances managers, reduces recidivism, and lays the foundation for a successful transition.

A Collaborative Approach to Addressing Recovery Challenges

Through extensive time spent with case managers, care teams, and survivors, Cyber Dive gained a deep understanding of the organization's pain points, including high recidivism rates associated with unrestricted phone access post-recovery and the daily operational frictions faced by care teams.

Cyber Dive then set out to develop an innovative solution that promotes both access and accountability, guiding individuals safely through each phase of recovery while addressing Phoenix Dream Center's core needs.

"We stand apart from other companies because we built this from the ground up. Instead of repurposing our staple product, Aqua One, and saying, 'this should do,' we chose to work closely with case managers, care teams, residents, and executives to craft a truly collaborative solution," Zachary Brooks, Strategy Manager & Aqua X Team Lead said. "The result is a solution that excites and empowers everyone involved in the recovery journey."

Cyber Dive expanded this collaborative approach by partnering with recovery leaders, including Safe House Project, Generate Hope, Zoe Ministries, and others. These partnerships helped shape Aqua X, incorporating industry best practices and ensuring the platform meets the diverse needs of recovery programs nationwide.

"Cyber Dive is a groundbreaking company committed to safeguarding children and at-risk demographics," Lee Seville, Residential Program Specialist at Generate Hope, said. "As a recovery program, we pursue innovative ways to empower our clients while maintaining their security. Aqua X offers case management support, grounding tools, and entertainment while evolving with clients as they gain independence. I am excited to see how this technology changes the world."

Aqua X – Empowering Individuals, Enhancing Care

Aqua X introduces a controlled, evolving digital environment that adapts as individuals progress through their recovery. Early in their journey, residents can engage in activities like journaling, listening to music, and connecting with approved contacts, allowing for safe self-expression and emotional growth. As individuals progress, Aqua X unlocks professional and personal development resources, including job tools, skill-building apps, and educational content, empowering residents to build independent lives and reduce relapse risk. Aqua X provides a solution that resonates with recovery facilities by fostering safe digital engagement. This is especially important for organizations like Zoe Ministries, where managing secure access for trafficked youth requires a thoughtful, phased approach.

"Victim service providers understand the dangers of trafficked youth with cell phones in possession," Hannah Cesner, Director of Strategy and Advancement at Zoe Ministries, said. "Cyber Dive offers state-of-the-art technology that safely addresses desired cell phone usage while mitigating risk factors, geolocation issues, and social media dangers. At the appropriate treatment phase, residents are granted access to an Aqua X device designed to protect home location security, ensure the safety of both residents and staff and provide powerful tools to empower our most vulnerable individuals. Cyber Dive provides initial training for youth and staff as well as ongoing technical support, which has proven highly valuable to us."

Aqua X is more than a tool; it's a transformative shift in care efficiency. The platform's real-time monitoring, automated data collection, and powerful analytics deliver critical insights without the manual workload, enabling case managers to focus on impactful interactions. Secure location tracking, electronic health records integration, and customizable care plans make Aqua X a comprehensive tool for delivering data-driven, compassionate support.

"Aqua X acts as a comprehensive shield for so many online threats while encouraging positive mental health," Carlos Daniel, Chief Development Officer at Phoenix Dream Center, said. "We first gave Aqua X to one of the survivors in our Human Trafficking Recovery Program, who was finally ready to get a job and smartphone but still needed some safeguards due to the trafficker that was trying to reach her. Thanks to the dashboard, our program staff knows who communicates with her online and her location while she works, allowing her to transition successfully."

Setting a New Standard in Recovery

Aqua X marks a new era in recovery support, creating a structured digital environment that grows alongside the resident. By offering controlled device access, phased exposure to job and life skills resources, and data-driven care insights, Aqua X empowers individuals to pursue sustainable recovery and independent futures.

"As a father and a co-founder, I know firsthand the importance of creating safe digital spaces that empower individuals without overstepping. Aqua X is more than just technology; it's a commitment to those facing some of life's hardest battles—whether they're rebuilding, recovering, or starting fresh," Derek Jackson, Co-Founder & COO of Cyber Dive, said. "With Aqua X, we've taken every step to work alongside organizations like Phoenix Dream Center, Safe House Project, and Generate Hope, listening to their real needs. Together, we've created a structured, secure platform that gives individuals in recovery the support they need to move forward confidently, connecting them safely to their future."

Building on this shared dedication to empowering and protecting vulnerable individuals, Safe House Project's CEO, Kristi Wells, highlighted how Cyber Dive's technology aligns seamlessly with their mission to provide comprehensive, data-driven support to survivors.

"We at Safe House Project are deeply committed to leveraging every possible tool to ensure survivors receive the best care," Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project, said. "Cyber Dive represents a groundbreaking step forward in this mission, offering trauma-informed case management technology that not only tracks outcomes but also empowers service providers with data analytics to elevate the quality of care. This innovation ensures that survivors of trafficking have access to secure, evolving support systems designed to foster their healing and independence. We are excited to see how this technology transforms and safeguards the future of survivors."

Aqua X sets a new standard in recovery technology, empowering individuals and transforming care. Built through partnerships with industry giants, Aqua X combines security, structured access, and vital resources, paving the way for safe, independent futures. Cyber Dive's commitment to innovation is reshaping recovery support and empowering lives nationwide.

"This isn't about bobbing for apples and hoping you bite into the right one—this is about building a solution that directly addresses the unique needs of human trafficking recovery centers," Jeff Gottfurcht, Co-Founder & CEO of Cyber Dive, said. "Too often, recovery programs are forced to settle for tools that look good on the outside but are ultimately like biting into a rotten apple—what seemed like a solution ends up falling short. Aqua X is the ripe fruit of our efforts, crafted to deliver a seamless, intuitive experience that helps case managers spend less time tangled in ineffective technology and more time focused on the critical work of recovery. Trafficking is a difficult and uncomfortable issue, but we're committed to confronting it head-on with the resources necessary to make a lasting impact."

About Cyber Dive

Cyber Dive is dedicated to creating safer digital environments through innovative technology solutions. Known for the Aqua One smartphone, which offers parents real-time insights into their children's online activities, Cyber Dive now brings its expertise to the recovery space with Aqua X. It supports individuals in building safe, empowered digital relationships as they progress toward independence.

For more information, visit www.cyberdive.co.

Supporting Transparent Partnerships in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

At Cyber Dive, we deeply value our partnerships in the fight against human trafficking. True change requires a holistic, community-driven approach that breaks down long-standing silos. Too often, industry leaders receive substantial government funding but withhold information to secure future grants, limiting collaborative progress. Unlike these closed systems, our partners are nonprofits fueled by the dedication of donors and grants, all working transparently toward a common goal.

To learn more about these remarkable organizations and support their missions, please visit their websites below:

