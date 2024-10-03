Cyber Dive Unveils Groundbreaking Nudity Detection Feature for Their Aqua One Phone, the First Smartphone That Locks Down if a Child Tries to Take a Nude Photo

First-ever technology on the market to prevent the capture of nude photos, offering real-time protection for children against sextortion, revenge porn, and coercive demands to send explicit images.

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Dive, the innovative leader in digital parenting technology, has unveiled a revolutionary Nudity Detection feature for its Aqua One smartphone. This first-of-its-kind solution is designed to prevent children from capturing nude photos, protecting them from sextortion, revenge porn, and other forms of exploitation before they can even begin. By using advanced artificial intelligence, this feature locks the phone when nudity is detected, providing parents with real-time alerts and ensuring their children's safety across all camera-enabled apps.

"As parents, we understand the deep fear of kids sending explicit photos. And yet, the industry continues to overlook this very real concern," said Jeff Gottfurcht, Cyber Dive's Co-Founder and CEO. "It's like they're living in the witness protection program, afraid to confront the issue head-on. We made it our mission to take this fear and transform it into peace of mind."

Aqua One's Nudity Detection feature works across all platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and video chat apps. The phone is immediately locked when the camera detects male or female genitalia or female breasts, and parents are instantly notified via SMS and within Cyber Dive's Parent Dashboard.

"Parents shouldn't just get by when it comes to protecting their kids. It's not just getting runners on base—they deserve a home run," added Gottfurcht. "That's why we built Aqua One's Nudity Detection feature, a groundbreaking solution no other company has delivered—not social media platforms, not phone providers, not legislation. In 2024, it's time to ask, why is technology so behind?"

"We chose innovation and refuse to let outdated technology be the norm. While difficult, we're committed to creating tools that reflect the ever-evolving needs of society. With Aqua One's monitoring capabilities, paired with our new Nudity Detection feature, we continue to push the boundaries of what parents thought possible. Digital amputation is not the answer. Real, forward-thinking solutions are. We want to remind parents that no matter where they live, it only takes one bad actor to make their home unsafe. The future of protection lies in technology, and our tools today are only a glimpse of what we will provide far into the future," added Gottfurcht.

The release of this feature comes at a time when sextortion is a growing threat to children online. From October 2021 to March 2023, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations received over 13,000 reports of online financial sextortion of minors, leading to 20 suicides. Aqua One's Nudity Detection feature addresses this crisis by acting as a preventative measure, ensuring that no inappropriate content can be captured.

"When I met Brandon Guffey, who tragically lost his son to sextortion, and heard stories from the parents of other kids who have been victims, I realized how quickly a single moment could spiral into a life-altering or life-ending event for a child," said Derek Jackson, Cyber Dive Co-Founder and COO. "Sextortion isn't some distant threat. It's happening to kids right now, just like mine, in their bedrooms, on the devices we hand them for 'safety.'"

"That's the moment it hit us. There must be something that can prevent this before it even has a chance to start. And that's why we created the Nudity Detection feature on our Aqua One. It's an AI-powered system that identifies, in real-time, when the phone's camera is pointed at anything inappropriate. It immediately locks the device. No picture is taken, no video is shared, and parents are alerted in real-time. This isn't just a filter or a setting. It's a safeguard, a way to stop sextortion before it can even start. Kids make mistakes. That's part of growing up. But now, we can prevent those mistakes from turning into tragedies," added Jackson.

Guffey, a South Carolina State Representative and Cyber Dive's Senior Executive Advisor, has advocated for stronger protections against online exploitation since losing his son, Gavin.

"As a parent who has faced the unimaginable pain of losing a child to sextortion, I urge everyone to take action," said Guffey. "No child should ever have to endure such horror, and no parent should suffer this loss. Cyber Dive has created a safer digital world for our children, ensuring that their innocence is protected, their future is preserved, and their rights upheld. This is singularly the MOST SIGNIFICANT tool as a solution."

Aqua One's Nudity Detection feature represents a major step forward in preventing various forms of online exploitation before they begin. The phone's AI and machine learning models have been trained to detect inappropriate content in real-time. When detected, the phone's camera is disabled, the device is locked, and an alert is sent to the parent—all without any photo or video being captured or shared.

"By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, we designed and built a system that detects inappropriate content in real-time," said Harshini Kanukuntla, Cyber Dive's CTO. "If a child attempts to take a nude photo, our trained ML model identifies it, after which the device is immediately locked and parents are alerted. This proactive approach not only prevents the creation and sharing of harmful content but also intervenes before a potential situation can escalate."

Kanukuntla further emphasized that Cyber Dive is continuously training its models to improve detection accuracy, with all processing done directly on the device to protect privacy. "Our focus is on utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide effective tools for parents, helping them safeguard their children in an increasingly complex digital world. By implementing real-time image analysis and device control at the system level, we're setting new standards for safety in digital interactions. Technology should be a force for good, and with Aqua One's new capabilities, we're taking a significant step toward safeguarding the innocence and well-being of the next generation."

The Nudity Detection feature joins Aqua One's suite of parental control tools, including instant replay, comprehensive app monitoring, and real-time alerts, ensuring that parents have everything they need to keep their children safe in today's digital world.

Cyber Dive continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital safety, providing families with real, actionable solutions to combat the growing threats online.

Aqua One's Nudity Detection feature will be launching in Q4 2024, as part of Cyber Dive's ongoing commitment to child safety.

Cyber Dive is a pioneering technology company dedicated to developing advanced digital tools that help parents monitor and protect their children in an ever-evolving online environment. By leveraging artificial intelligence and real-time monitoring, Cyber Dive sets new standards in digital safety and parental control.

