Cyber Dive Welcomes South Carolina Representative Brandon Guffey as a Senior Executive Advisor to Advance Safety and Advocacy Initiatives

Cyber Dive proudly announces South Carolina State Representative Brandon Guffey as a Senior Executive Advisor. Leveraging his personal tragedy and advocacy, Guffey aims to enhance digital safety for children through innovative technology, reinforcing a unified stand against sextortion and online threats.

PHOENIX, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Dive, a leading innovator in child safety technology and the creator of the acclaimed Aqua One smartphone, proudly announces the appointment of South Carolina State Representative Brandon Guffey as a Senior Executive Advisor to the company. Representative Guffey, who tragically lost his son Gavin to a sextortion scam, brings his passionate advocacy and personal experience to Cyber Dive's mission of protecting children from digital threats.

Representative Guffey became a spokesperson for mental health and online crimes when his oldest son, Gavin, took his own life after becoming a victim of sextortion in July 2022. He sponsored SC HB 3583, "Gavin's Law," which stiffens the penalties for sextortion and mandates awareness through school notification. Gavin is the inspiration of the Less Than Three <3 Foundation, which raises awareness for youth mental health and teenage suicide.

Holding Big Tech Accountable

In his role as a state representative, Guffey has taken a firm stance against major tech companies, including Meta, alleging that their addictive algorithms and lack of transparency contribute to a global mental health crisis among youth. He highlights that Meta's practices have not only led to widespread addiction but have also concealed the harmful effects of their platforms on children. His lawsuit against Meta resonates with the concerns of countless families who are deeply troubled by addictive algorithms and environments rife with predators.

Spreading Awareness

Rep. Guffey and The Less Than Three <3 Foundation aim to raise awareness of teenage suicide and mental health issues by addressing factors such as social media, mental fortitude, physical activity, drugs, and gun safety. It highlights social media challenges like sextortion, bullying, algorithms, and catfishing, urging companies like Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok to implement changes. A part of the SC HB 'Gavin's Law' requires schools in South Carolina to educate children on the dangers of sextortion and social media.

A Unified Front Against Sextortion

By joining Cyber Dive, Rep. Guffey aims to further his advocacy through innovative solutions that enhance digital safety. Cyber Dive's Aqua One smartphone, designed to allow parents to monitor their children's online activities in real time, aligns perfectly with Guffey's vision of proactive prevention. This partnership symbolizes a unified front against sextortion and other digital threats, leveraging technology to create safer online spaces for children.

Zachary Brooks, Business Strategist at Cyber Dive, expressed, "Having Brandon join our team here at Cyber Dive is paramount. True leaders emerge in times of adversity and hardship, and Brandon is a champion in this arena. We are grateful for his presence and poise and look forward to fighting the industry giants hiding behind lobbyists and quarterly earnings."

Rep. Guffey's advisory role at Cyber Dive will focus on advocacy, legislative initiatives, and raising awareness about the dangers of sextortion. His insights and experience will be invaluable as Cyber Dive continues to develop and implement tools that empower parents and protect children in the digital age.

Representative Brandon Guffey stated, "My mission is to fight and build legislation for safer online environments for our children, and I am committed to this cause until my last breath. Joining Cyber Dive allows me to amplify this fight, using innovative technology to protect our most vulnerable. We must hold technology companies accountable to ensure the safety of our children online. The pain my family endures is unimaginable, and I would not wish it upon anyone. To the tech giants, consider this a warning: we are coming."

CEO and Co-founder Jeff Gottfurcht excitedly stated, "We are honored to have Representative Guffey joining us as we together strive to protect kids and families from the dangerous "black holes" that they face while online. Representative Guffey and his family exude incredible courage, resiliency, and a fierce determination to create legislation and awareness that protects families from the onslaught of nefarious actions that children face online today. Representative Guffey is the tip of the spear when it comes to real change for families. He embodies unwavering resolve and steadfast leadership as he takes on the crucial responsibility of safeguarding children in the online ecosystem. Having spent time with Representative Guffey at the State House in Columbia, his contagious spirit and influence are apparent among his peers. One paramount item is clear: his grit, fortitude, and tenacity in standing up for parents who don't currently have a voice."

Derek Jackson, Co-founder and CTO, celebrates this alliance, stating, "From my days as an intelligence officer, I learned the power of vigilance and the need to predict and intercept. The Aqua One smartphone isn't just parent tech—it's a game-changer. Picture this: every app monitored, every message visible, parents right there in the digital trenches with their kids. Partnering with Representative Guffey, we're turning the tables on digital threats. We're not just reacting; we're anticipating and preventing. Together, we're crafting a future where safety and transparency aren't just dreams—they're reality. This is the new frontier of parenting, and we're leading the charge."

About Cyber Dive

Cyber Dive is dedicated to creating safer digital experiences for children through innovative technology. The Aqua One smartphone is designed to provide parents with real-time insights into their children's online activities, fostering a secure and supportive environment. For more information, visit www.cyberdive.co.

About Rep. Brandon Guffey

Brandon Guffey is a Republican member of the South Carolina House of Representatives representing District 48. He began his political career as the York County Councilman representing District 6 and had a strong entrepreneurial background as the former owner of 360 Supply.

For more information on Rep. Guffey's initiatives, visit https://www.scstatehouse.gov/member.php?code=0730681731

For more information on sextortion and how to support Rep. Guffey's non-profit, visit https://lessthan3sc.org/

