Cyber Dive's Aqua X: Driving Transformative Success in Sex Trafficking Recovery Organizations

Cyber Dive's Aqua X is redefining the intersection of technology and recovery. Aqua X empowers residents to build healthy digital habits as they heal, delivering structured, technology-integrated support for sex trafficking recovery centers. In use at Zoe Ministries (Delaware), Living Hope Farms (New Hampshire), Where Hope Lives/Phoenix Dream Center (Arizona), and others, Aqua X is transforming recovery journeys by offering customized digital wellness solutions tailored to each organization's unique needs.

PHOENIX, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meeting the Digital Challenge in Recovery

As the digital world becomes increasingly intertwined with daily life, recovery organizations face the complex task of maintaining accountability while teaching responsible tech use, a now integral part of the recovery process. Aqua X meets this challenge by offering phased technology access, personalized restrictions, and tools tailored to each resident's therapeutic goals.

"At its core, Aqua X is an all-in-one system built specifically for recovery systems encompassing our innovative smartphone connected to a centralized portal where program coordinators and counselors can manage app and web access, track location, see all activity on the phone with Instant Replay, and restrict resident's from taking and sending nude photos with Aqua X's Nudity Prevention feature," said Jeff Gottfurcht, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyber Dive. "It's about empowering recovery journeys and giving power back to those who have had their freedom and voice stripped away. Without gradual reintroduction to technology, graduates often face digital hurdles that can undermine their progress. Aqua X bridges that gap, enabling individuals to rebuild healthy digital habits for long-term success."

Recognizing the need for a structured path back to technology, the Cyber Dive team drew on their success with the Aqua One smartphone to design a solution tailored specifically for recovery organizations.

"As a parent who uses Aqua One with my own kids, I've seen firsthand how critical it is to have technology that builds trust, not fear," said Derek Jackson, Co-Founder and COO of Cyber Dive. "When we spoke with recovery organizations, it became clear they were struggling to adapt smartphone controls designed for families to the much higher-stakes environments they faced—and it simply wasn't working. Aqua X was born from the urgent need for a solution built specifically for survivors, and we're committed to continuing to create technology that meets the unique challenges these programs face."

Organizations on the front lines of human trafficking recovery saw firsthand how the lack of appropriate technology was putting survivors at risk, leading to urgent calls for a better approach.

"Women hesitated to join our human trafficking program because they didn't want to give up their phones," said a representative from Where Hope Lives/Phoenix Dream Center. "This heartbreaking realization—that younger victims were crying out for help but choosing to stay in unsafe situations just to keep their phones—drove us to find a better solution. We knew it was time to adapt and meet this need head-on while maintaining the boundaries essential for recovery."

Real-World Impact: Insights From Recovery Partners

Early adopters of Aqua X—Zoe Ministries, Living Hope Farms, and Where Hope Lives— are seeing benefits, from improved accountability to stronger digital resilience among residents.

At Zoe Ministries, leaders identified the urgent need for residents to rebuild healthier relationships with technology as part of their recovery journey.

"In today's world, it's increasingly difficult for young people to step away from their phones," said Hannah Cesner, Director of Strategy and Advancement at Zoe Ministries. "Our mission is to guide residents in learning how to disconnect constructively, paving the way for true healing. Aqua X has helped us by giving participants the tools to use technology in a balanced and healthy manner, reducing relapse risk after graduation."

In addition to promoting healthier tech habits, the ability to customize Aqua X has been critical for organizations with diverse program structures.

"Aqua X was crafted as a customizable solution, not a one-size-fits-all product," said a representative from Living Hope Farms. "With features like phased access, curfews, screen time management, and app control, we can create a tailored digital experience that supports our participants' recovery paths."

Safety remains paramount, especially for survivors vulnerable to exploitation through digital means.

"Nearly all victims in our human trafficking program report that their first contact with a predator happened through their phones," said Irene Orr, Men's Program and Outreach Manager at Where Hope Lives. "By offering a purpose-built phone through Aqua X, we eliminate risky connections and support a healthy, structured return to the digital world."

The lessons learned by these early adopters are inspiring a broader shift in how recovery programs view the role of technology in the healing process.

Inspiring Broader Change in Recovery

Aqua X proves that thoughtful technology integration can exemplify recovery efforts. Cyber Dive encourages other organizations to explore how Aqua X can support their missions.

"One of the most important steps in adopting Aqua X is asking questions and approaching the idea with an open mind," said Yolanda Montgomery, Executive Director at Zoe Ministries. "Initially, I was reluctant to reintroduce technology. But working with Cyber Dive provided the clarity and trust we needed to move forward with confidence."

Organizations are seeing the payoff of reimagining how survivors interact with technology.

"How many survivors have passed up the help they so desperately need because they didn't want to lose their phone? We understand—fear can be overwhelming. But when we envisioned a phone with limited features, set usage hours, and pre-programmed contacts with advocates and staff, it all started to make sense. The Aqua X team took the time to learn every detail of our program, giving us the confidence that the world can be reintroduced in a healthy way. This phone is designed specifically for human trafficking recovery programs, making it a crucial step forward in supporting survivors," said a representative from Where Hope Lives.

Transform Fear Into Empowerment

When introduced thoughtfully, technology becomes a powerful tool for transformation. With Aqua X, recovery organizations can create environments where healing is not only possible but sustainable.

Ready to transform your recovery program with Aqua X? Visit cyberdive.co/aqua-x or contact our team today at [email protected] to learn how Aqua X can support your mission—no matter what kind of healing journey you serve.

About Cyber Dive:

Cyber Dive is a pioneering technology company dedicated to helping parents and organizations navigate digital challenges through innovative tools and solutions. By leveraging AI and real-time monitoring, Cyber Dive sets new standards in digital safety, empowerment, and well-being.

Media Contact

Cyber Dive, Cyber Dive, 1 6232805864, [email protected], cyberdive.co

SOURCE Cyber Dive