Cyber Qubits®: Leading the Way in Cybersecurity Education and Consulting.

Key Highlights of Cyber Qubits:

Unparalleled Expertise: Cyber Qubits stands out with its extraordinary team of cybersecurity experts. The cumulative experience of over two centuries, coupled with diverse backgrounds and insights from various sectors, academia, and workforce development, uniquely positions Cyber Qubits to address the complex challenges of the cybersecurity domain. Cutting-Edge Training Programs: Cyber Qubits offers a broad range of training programs suitable for individuals at all levels of expertise. From foundational cybersecurity principles to advanced specialized techniques, these programs are curated and continuously updated by industry leaders to address emerging threats. Accredited Training Partnerships: Cyber Qubits takes pride in its accredited training partnerships with industry-leading organizations, including CompTIA, ISACA International, and EC Council. This recognition highlights our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity education. Tailored Consulting Services: Acknowledging the distinctive cybersecurity needs of every organization, Cyber Qubits offers customized consulting services. Their experienced team excels at identifying vulnerabilities, crafting robust security strategies, and guiding clients through the implementation of effective security measures. Educational License: We are pleased to announce that Cyber Qubits has been granted an educational license by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools. This license underscores the company's dedication to delivering high-quality education.

Julia Costin, co-founder, and COO of Cyber Qubits, shared the company's mission, stating, "Cybersecurity is not just a field; it's a necessity. At Cyber Qubits, we firmly believe that knowledge is the key to strengthening digital defenses. Our exceptional team is passionately dedicated to sharing their expertise with the world. Our goal is to equip individuals and organizations with the skills to thrive securely in today's digital environment."

To commemorate its launch and the receipt of the educational license, Cyber Qubits is offering exclusive promotions and scholarships on select training programs and a special discount on consulting services. This initiative underscores the company's unwavering commitment to making cybersecurity education and consultation accessible to all.

For further details on Cyber Qubits and its range of offerings, please visit https://www.cyberqubits.com/.

About Cyber Qubits:

Cyber Qubits is an innovative EdTech company focused on cybersecurity training and consulting. With a team boasting a cumulative experience of 213 years in the field, spanning various sectors, academia, and workforce development, Cyber Qubits is on a mission to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills required to effectively defend against the ever-evolving world of cyber threats. The company's commitment to quality is reinforced by its educational license granted by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools.

Media Contact

Julia Costin, Cyber Qubits, 1 720-900-5889, [email protected], https://www.cyberqubits.com/

