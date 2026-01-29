Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile Wallets and More: IOCP Announces Presentations and Speakers for 27th Annual Commercial Card and Payment Conference

"I look forward to the conference to network with like-minded individuals who understand the industry. Sharing experiences and solutions helps tremendously." Post this

A CURATED AGENDA GROUNDED IN REAL-WORLD PRACTICE

The 2026 agenda of more than 40 breakout sessions spans the full lifecycle of Commercial Payments—from foundational program design and optimization to advanced topics like AI adoption, cybersecurity, working capital management, supplier enablement and global program management.

Session speakers come from across sectors, industries and program sizes, and represent well-known organizations, including:

CVS Health

Medtronic

Honeywell FM&T

PACCAR

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Nightwing

Tufts University

George Washington University

City of Longmont, Colorado

Presenters share firsthand experiences and solutions managing programs ranging from 18,000 to more than 500,000 annual transactions.

KEYNOTE FOCUS ON CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS

The conference keynote, "Cybersecurity: What the FBI Knows That You Should Too," will be delivered by John Iannarelli, Esq., CSP, retired FBI Special Agent and former FBI national spokesperson. Drawing on real FBI cases—including the Sony hack and post-9/11 investigations—Iannarelli will explain how cybercriminals exploit payment operations, remote work and human behavior, and what organizations can do to reduce risk before an incident occurs.

ATTENDEE TAKEAWAYS

The conference creates a rare opportunity for Commercial Payments practitioners across corporate, higher education, government and nonprofit organizations to learn alongside peers and tackle some of the most pressing issues and topics of the day:

Managing risk and fraud in an increasingly digital payments environment

in an increasingly digital payments environment Using automation and emerging technologies

Optimizing Commercial Card programs, while maintaining compliance

Strengthening visibility and program value through data, reporting and analytics

Navigating regulatory, security and compliance challenges

NETWORKING WITH COMMERCIAL PAYMENTS PROVIDERS AND PRACTITIONERS

The industry's leading providers and thought leaders attending the conference provide practitioner attendees direct access to innovative ideas, proven strategies and emerging technologies shaping commercial payments. Known for its generous and knowledge sharing communities, IOCP provides opportunities to connect with peers through educational sessions and organized networking events. Attendees visit the exhibit hall and attend educational partner sessions—many of whom share their expertise and support year-round learning across IOCP's community of more than 19,000.

ABOUT INSTITUTE OF COMMERCIAL PAYMENTS

Institute of Commercial Payments (IOCP) is a membership-based professional organization committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of more than 19,000 since 1999, IOCP is a respected voice and an impartial resource for members at all experience levels across sectors. We provide unmatched opportunities for education and networking through conferences, virtual events, our content and communications. The institute sponsors research, and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and other documents. IOCP also offers a professional credential.

