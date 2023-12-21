Municipalities represent a particularly attractive target for threat actors. Local governments store large amounts of valuable information, and they often lack the funding and staff to build adequate defenses against attack. Post this

r then describes several security challenges unique to municipalities. Finally, she outlines seven cyber security best practices, including cyber security risk assessments, zero-trust architecture, and network segmentation.

"Municipalities represent a particularly attractive target for threat actors," explained Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Local governments store large amounts of valuable information, and they often lack the funding and staff to build adequate defenses against attack."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Cyber Security in Municipalities, Is Your City Safe and Secure in 2024?"

Local Governments a Target

"The same connected technologies that allow governments to streamline services and improve quality of life also greatly expand the attack surface. Smart cities operate on tightly integrated systems with thousands of IoT devices. Each device represents a possible entry point for threat actors seeking to acquire data or disrupt critical operations."

Top Security Challenges Facing Municipalities

"Municipalities control critical infrastructure, from electricity to transportation, communications, and water. A breach in one area can have far-reaching implications, even beyond the government offices. Consider the damage a threat actor could inflict by shutting down the electrical grid or interrupting traffic patterns."

"For smart cities, the challenges extend even further. The complex systems involved depend on a vast network of interconnected IoT devices. Protecting and monitoring those devices requires automation, which can introduce additional vulnerabilities. Once attackers breach one endpoint, they can potentially move laterally through the network."

Best Practices for Cyber Security in Municipalities

"To protect critical data and infrastructure and minimize the damage when attacks occur, local governments should implement key cyber security practices. Best practices include cyber security risk assessments, zero-trust architecture, network segmentation, security training, robust backup and recovery, patch management, and continuous monitoring."

Enlist Expert Help

Partnering with cyber security experts that know the municipal space can help. eMazzanti Technologies consultants understand the unique cyber security challenges local governments face. They also understand the budget pressures for improved efficiency and cost reduction. And they customize solutions to fit agency needs and resources.

