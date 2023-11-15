With faster speeds, lower latency, and massive connectivity, 5G provides the perfect environment for IoT devices and applications. But the significant cyber security risks of 5G IoT require organizations to evolve their security strategies accordingly. Post this

"With faster speeds, lower latency, and massive connectivity, 5G provides the perfect environment for IoT devices and applications," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "But the significant cyber security risks of 5G IoT require organizations to evolve their security strategies accordingly."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Cyber Security Risks of 5G IoT Demand Proactive Measures."

5G Expands Capabilities for IoT

"By delivering high bandwidth and real-time connectivity, 5G enables new applications such as self-driving cars, telemedicine advances, and smart cities. These applications involve massive deployments of IoT devices. In fact, some estimates suggest that by the end of 2023, over 17 billion IoT devices will be connected to the internet."

"For example, 5G enables powerful, life-saving advances in medicine. Wearable devices allow for remote monitoring of a patient's vital signs, glucose level, and medication adherence. Robotic surgery provides rural patients access to specialized surgeons in faraway cities. And highly infectious patients can have substantive doctor visits without entering the clinic or hospital."

Hyperconnected Environment Introduces Security Challenges

"However, the very real benefits of 5G IoT also introduce increased cyber security risk. In the first place, each new IoT device adds another potential entry point for attackers, greatly increasing the attack surface. And because IoT devices are typically always on, they present particularly appealing targets."

"Secondly, IoT devices are designed for function rather than security. And consumers typically neglect to change default configurations or install updates. Thus, hackers can often easily insert backdoors or zero-day malware into the network through the device. Additionally, devices frequently have too liberal access by default, access hackers will not hesitate to exploit."

Partner with Cyber Security Experts

While 5G presents critical opportunities for growth and innovation, companies must balance new technologies with a proactive approach to security. Work with the security experts at eMazzanti to implement comprehensive cyber security designed for safe computing in a 5G world.

