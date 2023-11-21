Cyber Week Travel Special Get Up To $2,000 Cashback with Villas of Distinction®

"We are thrilled to offer them this rich Cyber Week promotion which increases the value of their next villa getaway." Post this

Booking Value / Villas of Distinction Visa Prepaid Card

$5,000–$15,000: $150

$15,001–$25,000: $250

$25,001–$35,000: $350

$35,001–$50,000: $500

$50,001–$75,000: $750

$75,001–$100,000: $1,000

$100,001 +: $2,000

Visitors looking to rent a villa in Europe should start planning and booking now for summer 2024 by visiting http://www.VillasofDistinction.com or calling 800-289-0900.

*Direct Guests Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid for new bookings made between 11/19/23 - 12/3/23 travel from 11/19/23 - 12/31/24. Amount is based on the base villa cost only. Minimum booking value applies. Cash back will be paid in a Villas of Distinction Visa® Prepaid Card upon deposit. Villas of Distinction Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months; unused funds will forfeit after the valid thru date. Card terms and conditions apply. Offer is valid for travel advisors' clients. The Villas of Distinction Prepaid Card will be mailed directly to the travel advisors' client within 30 days of deposit. Client mailing address must be provided. May not be combinable with other offers. All offers are subject to availability and may not apply to all villas or travel dates. Other restrictions may apply; please call for full details.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com

