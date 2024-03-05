Cyber Workforce Development: Maryland's Thriving Partnership with SANS Institute Drives Career Growth and Bridges Cyber Skills Gap

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu "EARN graduates are not just filling jobs; they are elevating the industry standard, protecting local businesses, and driving forward Maryland's cybersecurity sector." Post this

Participants in the academy will benefit from almost $23,000 in expert training and certification at no cost to them, providing key skills in cyber defense and incident handling. The SANS training courses and GIAC certifications are critical for launching a successful career in cybersecurity and validating skills to employers. Alumni of the program report an average starting wage growth of $48,000 per year (compared to wage before training), with most graduates landing jobs earning 90K or more per year. This demonstrates the program's capacity to not only fill the skills gap but also to provide economic advancement for participants.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the academy, alumni Hudson Woomer transitioned from a diverse background, including roles in project management and sales, to a fulfilling career in cybersecurity. After completing the SANS program and earning two GIAC certifications, Woomer secured a position as a Cyber Threat Specialist at Booz Allen Hamilton, with a salary quadruple his previous earnings! His success story exemplifies the profound career shifts that are possible through this program, validating the academy's effectiveness in equipping job seekers with in-demand skills.

"The ongoing results of the SANS Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland are a testament to the program's excellence and our fruitful partnership with the state," explained Max Shuftan, SANS Director of Mission Programs & Partnerships, reflecting on six years of achievement. "It's inspiring to see the real-world impact as our graduates excel and employers consistently seek the high-caliber talent coming out of our academy."

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu reinforced this sentiment, "The sustained success and impact of this program plus the continued investment from both EARN Maryland and SANS Institute is a clear indication of the enduring demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. EARN graduates are not just filling jobs; they are elevating the industry standard, protecting local businesses, and driving forward Maryland's cybersecurity sector."

Maryland residents who are eager to make a significant career change are encouraged to apply and become part of the state's bright cyber future.

For more information and to apply, please visit SANS Cyber Workforce Academy Maryland.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute