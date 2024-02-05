CYBERA Announces Integration with Blockchain Data Platform Chainalysis, Delivering Richer Scam Intelligence to Government Agencies and Compliance Teams

"By integrating our scam crime intel sourced through our AI-driven platform with Chainalysis' blockchain data, we're elevating scam detection and prevention standards." - Nicola Staub, CEO of CYBERA Post this

As scammers continue to evolve their methods, organizations across the public and private sectors will need to rely on real-time and in-depth data to identify scams and scamming networks and cease them. The integration of CYBERA and Chainalysis helps address this need, and enables law enforcement agencies, cryptocurrency business, financial institutions and cybersecurity companies across the world to leverage a richer capital of intelligence in the fight against scams.

Nicola Staub, CEO of CYBERA stated, "I'm thrilled about our integration with Chainalysis, a turning point in combating financial cybercrimes. By integrating our scam crime intel sourced through our AI-driven platform with Chainalysis' blockchain data, we're elevating scam detection and prevention standards. Our joint efforts, focusing on speed and precision, will provide government agencies and compliance teams with unparalleled insights. Together, we're not just tracing scams; we're actively shaping a safer digital financial world for everyone."

Jackie Burns Koven, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Chainalysis said, "Scams have been a growing challenge especially in recent years, and it is difficult to overstate the impact on individuals – young and old – in today's digital age. Through our integration with CYBERA, we are looking forward to arming law enforcement agencies and compliance teams with more robust data to crack down on scams, dismantle scamming networks, protect individuals, and build greater trust in blockchains."

About CYBERA

At CYBERA we're on a mission to stop money laundering and help protect customers from scams and other financial cybercrimes. We close gaps that allow cyber criminals to thrive by sharing actionable information in real-time with financial institutions, fintech, and crypto exchanges, and coordinating a global legal response to support victims of financial cybercrime. We're backed by leading US & Swiss Venture Capital Investors. Headquartered in New York City, CYBERA has a remote work culture and real-life presence in Los Angeles, Zurich, London, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Dubai. Find out more about how CYBERA can help protect your institution and its customers from financial cybercrime at www.cybera.io.

About Chainalysis

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 70 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world's most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Coatue, GIC, Paradigm, Ribbit, and other leading firms in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com.

Media Contact

Scott Raspa, CYBERA, 1 4105332656, [email protected], https://cybera.io/

SOURCE CYBERA