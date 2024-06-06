CYBERA Awarded 2024 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum sets the standard for driving change, and we are eager to contribute to its mission of fostering innovation and addressing global challenges. Post this

CYBERA's groundbreaking approach integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with a dedication to disrupting scams and online crime. Their suite of comprehensive solutions, such as CYBERA PRO™ and CYBERA API™, includes the world's leading database for scam-related intelligence, aiding global fraud teams and law enforcement in investigations and transaction monitoring. Additionally, their platform for scam victim support and asset recovery has led to millions in funds being frozen and returned to their rightful owners.

The company has earned a reputation for excellence, supported by testimonials from trusted financial institutions, leading cryptocurrency exchanges, non-profit partners, and law enforcement. These endorsements highlight CYBERA's pivotal role in enhancing information sharing to prevent fraud and improve asset recovery outcomes.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Nicola Staub, Co-Founder and CEO of CYBERA. "This accolade acknowledges our commitment to creating cutting-edge solutions that protect businesses and individuals from cyber fraud. The World Economic Forum sets the standard for driving change, and we are eager to contribute to its mission of fostering innovation and addressing global challenges."

With this recognition, CYBERA joins a prestigious community that has included influential companies such as Palantir, Google and Airbnb. The forum provides new opportunities, including contributing to dialogues on global issues across six continents.

CYBERA's selection as a Technology Pioneer testifies to the company's innovative approach and commitment to providing robust solutions that ensure a safer internet for all users. CYBERA is set to play a key role in shaping the future of cybersecurity and fraud prevention, contributing its expertise to the World Economic Forum's dialogues on this critical challenge.

About CYBERA

CYBERA is on a mission to stop money laundering and protect customers from scams and other financial cybercrimes. We close gaps that allow cybercriminals to thrive by sharing actionable information in real-time with financial institutions, fintech, and crypto exchanges, and coordinating a global legal response to support victims of financial cybercrime and improve asset recovery outcomes.

Backed by leading US and Swiss Venture Capital Investors, CYBERA is headquartered in New York City with a remote work culture and a presence in Los Angeles, Zurich, London, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Dubai. Find out more about how CYBERA can help protect your institution and its customers from financial cybercrime at www.cybera.io.

CYBERA is also a strategic partner and technology donor to the non-profit SCAM:help (www.scamhelp.org), dedicated to building the ultimate guide and global resources for scam survivors with the support of industry expert ambassadors.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. (www.weforum.org).

About the Innovator Communities

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities – the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators and Unicorns – the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

