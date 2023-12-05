CYBERA, CEX.IO Partnership Reaches Milestone in Fraud Prevention and Crypto Asset Recovery

Our AI-enhanced platform integrates seamlessly with partnering exchanges to offer user support, and help prepare the materials necessary for seeking justice. Post this

Through a growing cache of incident reports, CYBERA's suspect database is compiled through its network of partnerships, where CEX.IO serves as a critical node. These records become essential resources for officials to pinpoint and prosecute offenders, a sometimes necessary step in asset recovery.

"Our AI-enhanced platform integrates seamlessly with partnering exchanges to offer user support, and help prepare the materials necessary for seeking justice," said Claudio Staub, CRO and Co-Founder of CYBERA. "As we react to remedy the negative effects of fraud, each datapoint strengthens our internal network to proactively prevent additional users from falling victim."

Nurturing a safe community requires rooting out fraud, and CYBERA reinforces and expands on our capacity to achieve these efforts," said Mark Taylor, Global MLRO and Head of Financial Crime at CEX.IO. "In our brief collaboration, we've provided critical resources to victims seeking justice and recompense, while making significant strides to dissuade future, would-be criminals."

Although still in its infancy, the partnership's initial results reveal that a more secure ecosystem through CYBERA and its industry collaborators could be on the horizon. Continued growth and cooperation will serve to reinvigorate trust among global participants, and offer greater peace of mind while transacting in the digital economy.‥

"Where CEX.IO serves as a bridge to the crypto ecosystem, CYBERA is that extra guardrail along the edge. And in our line of work, you can never be too safe," Taylor added.

For more information about CYBERA's support of CEX.IO users, click here.

ABOUT CYBERA: At CYBERA we're on a mission to stop money laundering and help protect customers from scams and other financial cybercrimes. We close gaps that allow cyber criminals to thrive by sharing actionable information in real-time with financial institutions, fintech, and crypto exchanges, and coordinating a global legal response to support victims of financial cybercrime. We're backed by leading US & Swiss Venture Capital Investors. Headquartered in New York City, CYBERA has a remote work culture and real-life presence in New York, Los Angeles, Zurich, London, Melbourne, and Dubai. Find out more about how CYBERA can help protect your institution and its customers from financial cybercrime at www.cybera.io.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; In Europe, CEX.IO EU VASP, UAB is registered as the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and depository virtual currency wallets operator in the State Enterprise Centre of Registers of the Republic of Lithuania, registration number 306186479; CEX OVRS LLC, registered in St. Kitts & St. Nevis, No. L 22275, registered office Suite 1, A.L. Evelyn LTD Building, Charlestown, Nevis. CEX.IO Limited and CEX OVRS LLC are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [[email protected]].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.

Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.

Media Contact

Scott Raspa, CYBERA, 1 4105332656, [email protected], https://cybera.io/

SOURCE CYBERA