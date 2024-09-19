CyberCrunch Appoints New VP of Sales to Drive Growth and Scale Operations

CyberCrunch, a leading IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) company, announces the appointment of Joe Corcoran as its new Vice President of Sales. With his extensive background in high-growth healthcare tech startups and the circular economy industry, Corcoran is set to drive CyberCrunch's growth and scale its sales operations in secure and environmentally responsible technology recycling services.
GREENSBURG, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberCrunch, a leading IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) company specializing in secure and environmentally responsible technology recycling, is excited to announce the appointment of Joe Corcoran as its new Vice President of Sales. With a robust background in high growth healthcare tech startups and the circular economy industry, Corcoran is set to spearhead the expansion of CyberCrunch's sales operations and team development.
In his new role, Corcoran will be responsible for building a high-performing sales team and scaling CyberCrunch's sales operations to drive the company's growth. As CyberCrunch continues to deliver innovative ITAD solutions to medium and large enterprise clients, Corcoran will play a crucial role in enhancing the company's market presence and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.
Joe Corcoran brings a wealth of experience to CyberCrunch, having held key sales leadership roles in the healthcare sector and the circular economy. His diverse background equips him with a unique perspective and a proven track record of driving revenue growth and operational excellence in complex and dynamic markets.
Joe Corcoran 's extensive experience in sales and deep understanding of the circular economy make them the perfect fit for CyberCrunch as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Joe Connors, CEO of CyberCrunch. "We are confident that Corcoran's strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in scaling our sales operations and enhancing our ability to serve enterprise clients."
CyberCrunch, headquartered in Pennsylvania, has established a strong presence in the ITAD industry and specializes in data destruction and the environmentally responsible disposition of IT assets. The company's focus on the Northeast and Mid Atlantic regions reflects its commitment to delivering top-notch IT asset disposition services to large enterprises, ensuring data security and environmental sustainability.
"I am thrilled to join a talented team in CyberCrunch and contribute to its mission of providing industry-leading IT asset disposition solutions," said Joe Corcoran. "I look forward to building a dynamic sales team and driving initiatives that will support CyberCrunch's growth and help us better serve what our client's value."
For more information about CyberCrunch and its IT asset disposition services, please visit www.ccrcyber.com.
About CyberCrunch
CyberCrunch is a leading IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) company dedicated to providing secure, environmentally responsible technology recycling services. With a focus on data security and sustainability, CyberCrunch helps enterprises across the Northeast and Mid Atlantic efficiently manage their end-of-life IT assets. For more information, visit www.ccrcyber.com.
Media Contact
Joe Connors, CyberCrunch, 1 866-925-2354, [email protected], www.ccrcyber.com
SOURCE CyberCrunch
