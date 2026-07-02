CyberDagger LLC and Titan Code Solutions Contribute Qihoo 360 BYOVD Primitive to LOLDrivers Catalog

"Two different toolchains, same conclusion. That cross-validation is what makes open-source security research durable." - John Rodriguez, CEO, CyberDagger LLC Post this

CyberDagger's Dagger Forge research pipeline identified the initial primitive through headless reverse engineering automation. Jonathan Reiter, CEO of Titan Code Solutions, independently cross-validated the finding and broadened the analysis to include the full 360 kernel driver stack, identifying two additional IOCTLs and mapping cross-driver communication topology across nine drivers.

The LOLDrivers pull request merged on June 16, 2026, with joint credit to both firms. The contribution includes YARA detection rules, behavioral indicators for SOC teams, and WDAC blocklist guidance.

The MITRE ATT&CK technique is T1562.001, Impair Defenses: Disable or Modify Tools.

A full technical writeup with detection guidance is available on the CyberDagger engineering blog.

Media Contact

John Rodriguez, Cyberdagger LLC, 1 4699841309, [email protected], https://cyberdagger.com

SOURCE Cyberdagger LLC