CyberDagger LLC and Titan Code Solutions Contribute Qihoo 360 BYOVD Primitive to LOLDrivers Catalog

Joint reverse engineering analysis reveals signed Qihoo 360 hypervisor driver that disables hardware virtualization across all CPUs with a single IOCTL call. Authentication gate fails open when driver is loaded standalone. Finding now live in the LOLDrivers vulnerable driver catalog.
DALLAS, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberDagger LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in vulnerability research and offensive security, today announced the contribution of a Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) primitive to the LOLDrivers catalog following joint analysis with Titan Code Solutions, LLC.
The finding involves Qihoo 360 Total Security's kernel driver 360hvm64.sys, which manages the product's hardware-virtualization-based protection engine. When loaded outside the full 360 suite, a single IOCTL call (0x0022240c) disables VT-x (Intel) or AMD-V (AMD) across every logical processor on the machine. The driver's authentication mechanism depends on a sibling driver that is absent in a BYOVD scenario, causing the gate to fail open.
CyberDagger's Dagger Forge research pipeline identified the initial primitive through headless reverse engineering automation. Jonathan Reiter, CEO of Titan Code Solutions, independently cross-validated the finding and broadened the analysis to include the full 360 kernel driver stack, identifying two additional IOCTLs and mapping cross-driver communication topology across nine drivers.
The LOLDrivers pull request merged on June 16, 2026, with joint credit to both firms. The contribution includes YARA detection rules, behavioral indicators for SOC teams, and WDAC blocklist guidance.
The MITRE ATT&CK technique is T1562.001, Impair Defenses: Disable or Modify Tools.
A full technical writeup with detection guidance is available on the CyberDagger engineering blog.
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John Rodriguez, Cyberdagger LLC, 1 4699841309, [email protected], https://cyberdagger.com
SOURCE Cyberdagger LLC
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