CyberDefenseCon 2024 Kicks Off with Top Global CISOs, Top InfoSec Innovators and Black Unicorn Awards for 2024

"With the help of some amazing judges we put together our Black Unicorn Report for 2024 which includes the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world as well as the top global CISOs in the world and some amazing women in cybersecurity scholarship winners," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Globally Recognized Cyber Security Expert and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, Top InfoSec Innovators and Black Unicorns on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In Q Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of Altitude Cyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media Contact

Irene Noser, Cyber Defense Media Group, 1-833-844-9468, [email protected], www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

