CyberDefenseCon 2025 Kicks Off with Top Global CISOs, Top InfoSec Innovators and Black Unicorn Awards for 2025

"With the help of some amazing judges we put together our Black Unicorn Report for 2025 which includes the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world as well as the top global CISOs in the world and some amazing women in cybersecurity scholarship winners," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Globally Recognized Cyber Security Expert and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2025: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2025/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2025, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2025/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

