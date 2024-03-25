Cybereason and Observe launch a new SDR solution, converging SIEM and XDR to revolutionize security with observability in the generative AI age

LA JOLLA, Calif. and TOKYO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, is proud to announce its new SIEM Detection and Response (SDR) solution with Observe.

Cybereason's SDR SaaS solution addresses issues with outdated SIEM architectures and enhances SOC effectiveness through the automated ingestion and enrichment of data across an organization's digital footprint.

SDR Consolidates All Security Data Into A Central Data Lake:

SDR solves the problem with legacy SIEM architecture by removing the cost barrier to ingesting a wide variety of security-relevant data to gain meaningful visibility across their enterprise. SDR consolidates data from individual purpose-built siloes into one unified observability platform, streamlining detection, investigation, and response for speedy breach detection and improved business resilience.

Open Platform:

Cybereason's open architecture allows organizations to ingest any structured and unstructured data to gain critical insights across all their existing enterprise IT and security stacks without getting locked into restrictive vendor platforms. This approach ensures that businesses can seamlessly integrate SDR into their existing infrastructure, maximizing their return on investment and minimizing disruption.

AI-Driven, Advanced Analytics:

Combining observability with Cybereason's advanced detection and response capabilities allows SecOps teams to leverage AI-driven analytics across the entire IT estate. Cybereason core technology, powered by the MalOp™ Detection Engine, allows automated triage and investigation workflows. SDR helps analysts build the full narrative of an attack from root cause through attack timeline, affected devices, users, and other identity, network, workspace and cloud assets.

This automated approach significantly reduces Mean Time to Detection (MTTD) and Cybereason's Unified Portal enables faster response, including guided remediation (Improved MTTR) to tackle complex and sophisticated cyber attacks

"We are excited to launch this powerful solution. Working for months with our partners gave us the opportunity to build technology that fit the actual needs of our customers; such as exponential data growth, IT complexity and advanced generative AI threats. The new solution provides a scalable observability platform to quickly correlate threats across diverse IT platforms while reducing data cost and enabling software consolidation." said Eric Gan, Cybereason CEO

"Cybereason recognizes that Security is a data problem. Observe enables consolidation of all security event data in a single, central, data lake. This improves visibility into the security posture of an organization and also lowers costs because of its modern cloud architecture." said Jeremy Burton, Observe CEO

About Cybereason:

Cybereason is a leader in future-ready attack protection, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud, and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason Defense Platform provides predictive prevention, detection and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user, and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in California with customers in more than 40 countries.

About Observe:

Observe consolidates machine-generated data emitted by applications and turns it into things that are understandable by humans. Instead of searching for breadcrumbs amongst billions of events, engineers can now ask questions about familiar resources such as customers, containers, builds, tickets, and anything else. Observe maintains a graph of relationships between these resources and how they change over time, which is critical to easily provide context when investigating unknown issues. Finally, because of Observe's unique cloud-native architecture, our pricing is up to an order of magnitude less expensive. Learn more here: https://www.observeinc.com/about-us/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: (i) whether or not the conditions to closing upon some or all of the Financing occur and/or if the Financing occurs at all (in whole or in part), (ii) whether or not regulatory approvals are obtained and/or events conditioned on the receipt of regulatory approvals occur at all, (iii) the potential for growth in the market for cloud-based security solutions (domestically and internationally) and future cybersecurity spending; (iv) our business plan and our ability to effectively manage our growth; (v) anticipated trends, growth rates and challenges in our business and in the markets in which we operate; and (vi) the ability of the Company to manage costs and find efficiencies and the sufficiency of our cash to meet our cash needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties. It is not possible for the Company to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, which may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These and all other forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and should not be relied upon.

Media Contact

Mike Smart, Cybereason, 1-855-695-8200, [email protected], www.cybereason.com

SOURCE Cybereason