Cybereason Announces Strategic Executive Hires and Successful Funding Round to Drive Global Growth

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, announced today the strategic appointments of Manish Narula as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Gregory Puff as General Counsel. The company also announced the successful expansion of its latest funding round, initially announced on April 23, 2023, bringing the total round to $120 million, led by SoftBank Corp., with additional backing from multiple existing investors and a significant cash investment from Eric Gan (CEO), to scale its global operations and solidify its position as a leader in the prevention, detection, and response space.

Manish joins Cybereason with over 18 years of experience in driving strategic transformations in the technology space, most recently serving as an Investment advisor for SoftBank Corp. Previously, he served as CFO at Treasure Data, an enterprise customer data platform provider, Vice President of Corporate Development for Arm, a leading semiconductor IP company and previously spent number of years leading acquisitions and investments at Microsoft.

Gregory most recently served as a Partner and Deputy General Counsel for SoftBank Investment Advisors. Previously, he was a Managing Partner at law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. As general counsel, Puff has responsibility for the strategic direction and coordination of Cybereason's legal activities worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Manish Narula and Gregory Puff to the Cybereason executive team," said Eric Gan, Cybereason CEO. "Their extensive expertise and leadership will play a vital role in driving strategic initiatives and bolstering our commitment to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to combat modern cyber attacks."

In conjunction with the executive appointments, Cybereason also announced the expansion of its latest funding round. Initially reported in April 2023, the funding round, led by SoftBank Corp., received overwhelming interest from investors. To accommodate the strong demand and capitalize on the company's growth opportunities, Cybereason increased the round size and secured additional funding from multiple existing investors.

Manish Narula, the newly appointed Cybereason CFO, commented on the expanded funding round, stating, "We are humbled by the immense support and confidence demonstrated by our investors. The overwhelming demand validates Cybereason's position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. With this expanded funding, we are well-equipped to fuel our continued innovation, accelerate product development, and expand our global reach."

Cybereason is the leader in future-ready attack protection, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud, and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason Defense Platform provides predictive prevention, detection, and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user, and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 50 countries.

