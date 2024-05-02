Cybereason Announces the Availability of Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense in Response to Increases in Sophisticated Mobile Device Attacks

"The release of Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense will allow organizations to regain visibility of their Mobile attack surface and minimize the increasing risk of mobile-related cyber attacks, whilst protecting the privacy of Defenders". Eric Gan, CEO Cybereason Post this

Current research 'Global Mobile Threat Report 2023, Zimperium' found an 187% year-over-year increase in the number of devices detected as compromised that were fully exploited, not jailbroken or rooted. Organizations must increase mobile security measures to reduce the attack surface and improve visibility whilst protecting sensitive organizational data and the data security of employees.

Secure Your Mobile Endpoints

As technology evolves to address new business challenges and needs, the modern mobile era demands more from security teams to help combat current threats and maintain user productivity. Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) is a privacy-first solution that provides comprehensive mobile security for all organizations. It's designed to protect users and data when working on corporate-owned and/or BYO (bring-your-own) devices.

Cybereason MTD's dynamic on-device detection is capable of evaluating the risk posture of a user's device, securing the enterprise against even the most advanced threats. With a privacy-by-design approach, Cybereason MTD provides users with a transparent experience by delivering customizable user settings and insight into what data is collected and used for threat intelligence. Built with advanced threat security in mind, Cybereason MTD meets the mobile security needs of enterprises protecting the four main mobile threat vectors - Phishing attacks, Network attacks, Malicious Apps & Device attacks.

Phishing attacks - Cybereason MTD will alert users of phishing attempts from email, SMS, or browsers, and enables the administrator to allow or block specific sites or categories on a selected device group.

Network Attacks - On-device scan identifies man-in-the-middle attacks, SSL stripping, and other network related vectors providing remediation guidance such as fixing vulnerabilities.

Malicious Apps - Continuous scanning for malicious malware, viruses, trojans, and side-loaded apps. Threat detection is alerted in real-time with on-device remediation even when not connected to a network.

Device Attacks - Continuous evaluation of user and device risk posture with the ability to prevent jailbroken devices, those with outdated OS, and risky device considerations from accessing the network.

With comprehensive device attestation, organizations are able to incorporate users' mobile devices into a Zero-Trust architecture from an identity and data access perspective.

Improve visibility & compliance of all endpoints

With Cybereason MTD, Cybereason customers can improve visibility and compliance of all endpoints across the organization beyond the Windows, MacOS and Linux devices, to iOS, Android and ChromeOS devices, ensuring the overall reduction of risk from modern-day security threats and associated vulnerabilities. With granular policy-based on-device remediation and UEM driven compliance actions, enterprises can act quickly to reduce risks.

Enable user productivity & protection

Built with a privacy-by-design approach, Cybereason MTD provides users with a transparent experience, enabling users to work on any device in any location safely, whilst protecting the organization's infrastructure and private data from risky apps and jailbreaks.

Early Adopter Secures Mobile Endpoints and Patients' Data

The need to safeguard patient data in the field whilst allowing the use of personal apps on mobile devices during downtime, meant a regional emergency medical Services organization became an early adopter of Cybereason MTD. By addressing the challenges of critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities through mobile, they secured patient data accessed by first responders on their iPads, improved employee wellbeing whilst ensuring efficient and effective patient care.

"With more and more users accessing business critical applications and data through mobile devices and these devices playing a bigger role in users' personal and corporate identities, it is critical for organizations to gain visibility of their mobile device attack surface", said Eric Gan, CEO Cybereason. "The release of Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense will allow organizations to regain visibility of their Mobile attack surface and minimize the increasing risk of mobile-related cyber attacks, whilst protecting the privacy of Defenders".

