Cybereason Dominates 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, Setting the New Standard for Defense Against Adversary Attacks

Cybereason Outperforms for the Fifth Year With Real-Time Out-of-the-Box Attack Protection and Coverage

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, released the results of round five of the ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise conducted by MITRE Engenuity. In this year's evaluation, the Cybereason Defense Platform delivered 100% protection coverage, 100% detection coverage, and 100% visibility in real time without requiring any configuration changes, illustrating the platform's capacity to provide the visibility, speed, and precision to end cyber attacks.

In this year's evaluation, MITRE Engenuity assessed vendors' ability to protect against the sophisticated attack techniques of the Turla threat actor. Cybereason set a new benchmark with perfect results in nearly every aspect of the evaluations, including

100% Protection: Cybereason uncovered and prevented all 13 of the attack sequences evaluated

100% Detection: Cybereason detected all 19 attack steps commonly executed by the Turla threat actor

100% Visibility: Cybereason exposed all 143 attack behaviors evaluated for both Windows and Linux

97% Technique Coverage: Nearly every Cybereason detection mapped back to the key ATT&CK techniques being evaluated

100% Real Time Detection: Cybereason had zero delayed detections

100% Out of the Box: Cybereason delivered complete out-of-the-box performance with no configuration changes required

"These results unequivocally validate Cybereason's ability to identify, pinpoint, and respond to malicious operations with unparalleled precision," said Cybereason President of Product and R&D Zohar Alon. "In today's threat landscape, defenders must detect attacks earlier and remediate faster to maintain an edge against threat actors. Achieving 100% prevention, 100% detection, and 100% visibility, coupled with zero detection delays and no configuration changes in this year's emulation confirms our ability to provide outstanding detection and prevention efficacy that enhances an organization's security efficiency."

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE's deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the leader in future-ready attack protection, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason Defense Platform provides planetary-scale data ingestion, operation-centric MalOp™ detection, and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.

