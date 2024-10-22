Cybereason Recognized in 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services

"One of the most important steps an organization can take is to proactively prepare for a potential cyber incident, and to collaborate with experts who can assist in the event of an attack." Post this

Coordinate with the general counsel, public relations, investor relations and other relevant parties to identify the full range of incident response (IR) services needed. These include DFIR, a breach coach (external counsel), public relations, expert witnesses, evidence retention and more.





Prepare a list of recommended DFIR service providers in place to ensure coverage in the event of an incident. Consider different scopes, SLAs and delivery models.





Evaluate any existing or planned cyber insurance policies for DFIR retainer requirements or opportunities to lower premiums.

Cybereason's Global DFIR team provides comprehensive assistance for all post-incident requirements, such as forensic investigations, communication with threat actors, and restoration services.

Cybereason's team of DFIR experts prioritizes building close relationships with the cyber insurance and legal industries, which allows us to provide our clients with the best possible support if an incident occurs.

The DFIR experts at Cybereason utilize the combined knowledge gained from handling thousands of incidents throughout their careers. Devon Ackerman, the Global Head of DFIR at Cybereason, responded to this recognition, stating, "One of the most important steps an organization can take is to proactively prepare for a potential cyber incident, and to collaborate with experts who can assist in the event of an attack. Our team combines technical expertise and investigative prowess to deliver practical and effective incident response."

At Cybereason, our team of elite experts is dedicated to utilizing cutting-edge technology to become your organization's trusted partner in achieving cyber resilience. Our services empower clients and partners to proactively anticipate, withstand, recover from, and adapt to any cyber threats that may arise.

To speak with an expert about DFIR or Retainer Services email us at [email protected]

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, William Candrick, Wam Voster, 19 June 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is a leader in future-ready attack protection, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud, and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason Defense Platform provides predictive prevention, detection and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp™ instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user, and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in California with customers in more than 40 countries.

Media Contact

Anjo Sanchez, Cybereason Inc, 1-855-695-8200, [email protected], cybereason.com

SOURCE Cybereason Inc