CyberFortress Congratulates Jonah May as the 1st Veeam ProPartner Technical Ambassador for a Global VCSP

The VCSP Technical Ambassador Program consists of four phases, each building upon the previous one. Jonah diligently completed and received approval for each phase in PartnerPerks, showcasing his thorough understanding of Veeam solutions and dedication to becoming a true ambassador of technical excellence.

"Jonah's passion for designing, implementing, and explaining the world's most advanced Veeam solutions excites me each time we get to have discussions. His dedication to staying abreast of the latest technology trends aligns seamlessly with Cyberfortress's commitment to delivering cutting-edge BDR solutions to our clients," said Bret Piatt, CEO at Cyberfortress.

As a VCSP Technical Ambassador, Jonah May joins a small elite group of individuals recognized for their technical knowledge and commitment to promoting Veeam solutions. Cyberfortress extends its heartfelt congratulations to Jonah on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions to the success of the organization.

"I am truly honored to be Veeam Vanguard and to be recognized as a VCSP ProPartner Technical Ambassador, it feels like unlocking a legendary achievement in a video game! This achievement symbolizes not just my dedication, but the collective efforts of a community committed to advancing Veeam's products and solutions. Each move in the VCSP Technical Ambassador Program felt like a strategic chess play, with four phases of building and proving my knowledge and skills. I'm excited to continue contributing to innovation. Watch out everyone, I'm coming for you with my Veeam green jacket on." said Jonah May.

CyberFortress is a global company that makes it simple to fully back up and rapidly recover all lost or stolen data to prevent damage and disruption to organizations of all sizes. Data is stored in secure, geo-redundant facilities, and our suite of solutions enables our data recovery specialists to create a custom, comprehensive solution for each customer. Whenever a customer needs data recovery, they receive live, personalized support from a credentialed specialist, every hour of every day of the year.

