CyberFortress Launches Edge Cloud Platform Delivering Turn-key Veeam Hardware Devices Globally

CyberFortress introduces a new line of data backup and disaster recovery hardware, harnessing the power of Veeam® Backup & Replication™ in a pre-configured edge cloud device.

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberFortress, a global leader in backup and recovery cloud services, proudly announces the launch of the first line of Veeam-powered backup and recovery appliances, now available for global distribution. Veeam® Software is the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience. Starting at just $249 per month, these appliances are available for order today through an early access program.

The CyberFortress Edge Cloud Platform offers a range of Back-up-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions, from compact, nearly silent appliances for offices managing up to 24 terabytes of data, to 2U rackmount units capable of protecting up to 240 terabytes. Optional offsite backup to the CyberFortress Data Cloud and end-to-end management of backup operations are also available as add-on services.

The CyberFortress Edge Cloud Platform provides:

Veeam Backup & Replication: Pre-installed, configured, tested, and ready for backup jobs, protecting Linux, Windows, Unix, and MacOS physical machines; VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V virtual machines; and NAS file shares.

Windows Server 2022 with Hyper-V: Enables data restoration and access in a protected virtual machine (VM), with an option to restore a full VM including settings down to the hardware MAC address allowing for a rapid disaster recovery.

CyberFortress Edge Cloud Management Services: Includes deployment of updates, backup of configuration files, and monitoring of system health.

Hardware & Software Support: Offers up to 5-year maintenance plans, including on-site parts replacement option, plus software feature and security releases.

The launch of the Edge Cloud Platform at CyberFortress is a testament to CyberFortress's continuous innovation as a platinum member of the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Recognized multiple times as the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, CyberFortress has also won Best of Show in the annual Veeam Innovation Awards.

"Through conversations with customers and prospects we identified a need for the power of Veeam Backup & Replication™ combined with the simplicity of an appliance-based delivery model. It is exciting to see our research and development team fill this void with an innovative solution based on our decade of experience running Veeam at scale as a global backup and recovery cloud provider."

Bret Piatt, CEO at CyberFortress

"The new Edge Cloud Platform is a remarkable example of leveraging Veeam's technology to deliver comprehensive and accessible data protection solutions. This partnership underscores the strength of Veeam's capabilities when integrated with innovative hardware solutions, ensuring that customers can achieve seamless and reliable data backup and recovery."

Jonah May, Product Engineering Leader at CyberFortress and Veeam Vanguard

"CyberFortress's Edge Cloud Platform exemplifies the synergy between Veeam's advanced data protection technology and innovative hardware solutions. This collaboration enhances our mutual commitment to providing customers with seamless, reliable, and efficient backup and disaster recovery solutions globally to power data resilience and keep businesses running."

Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Veeam Cloud & Service Providers, Americas at Veeam

About CyberFortress

CyberFortress is a global company that makes it simple to fully back up and rapidly recover all lost or stolen data to prevent damage and disruption to organizations of all sizes. Data is stored in secure, geo-redundant facilities, and our suite of solutions enables our data recovery specialists to create a custom, comprehensive solution for each customer. Whenever a customer needs data recovery, they receive live, personalized support from a credentialed specialist, every hour of every day of the year.

For more information, please visit https://cyberfortress.com/

[email protected]

