CyberMaxx and SentinelOne Partner to Offer Managed Security Services for EDR

CyberMaxx, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced it has aligned its Security Control Management (SCM) service with SentinelOne's leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering. This partnership provides SentinelOne customers with an experienced services team that excels in configuring, managing, and monitoring the EDR platform while alleviating the operational and staffing burdens.

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The strategic partnership bolsters the customer EDR experience by layering CyberMaxx's tech-enabled services on top of SentinelOne tools

CyberMaxx, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced it has aligned its Security Control Management (SCM) service with SentinelOne's leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering. This partnership provides SentinelOne customers with an experienced services team that excels in configuring, managing, and monitoring the EDR platform while alleviating the operational and staffing burdens.

Many mid-sized security teams are understaffed and overwhelmed, where securing the end point can get deprioritized but results in the creation of a vulnerability point. With SCM from CyberMaxx, that pressure is removed for customers, who can then spend their time focused on other key initiatives while having the confidence SentinelOne is properly monitoring their endpoints.

"We are excited to partner with CyberMaxx," said Joni Tsumas, SVP Americas at SentinelOne. "The CyberMaxx team has deep expertise supporting SentinelOne and has shown a commitment to our midsized enterprise customers. This partnership will take our mutual customers one step further in their cyber resilience journey. With CyberMaxx, companies have an extra layer of endpoint security for their critical infrastructure."

By partnering with CyberMaxx, SentinalOne customers will have the confidence that their instance is configured properly and remains compliant with security policies and standards – all in an effort to reduce the attack surface and enhance security posture.

"CyberMaxx and SentinelOne is a natural combination for midsized customers," said Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberMaxx. "Beyond just enhancing security posture, customers will see cost efficiency, resource optimization, and risk management benefits by working with CyberMaxx.

We can also act as a customer service go-between for SentinelOne, so customers can spend less time troubleshooting and more time on their bigger initiatives."

In addition to SCM, CyberMaxx leverages SentinelOne as part of its industry-leading MDR service. With a dedicated focus on response, CyberMaxx acts within SentinelOne for a full scope of compromise evaluation to help customers better remediate threats. CyberMaxx is also an Incident Response partner with SentinelOne and can deploy the tool to support customers in their environment on their worst day. Customers who leverage both SentinelOne and CyberMaxx get full security coverage, from configuration to alert remediation.

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx, LLC., founded in 2002, is the leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR), headquartered in Chicago, IL. CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MaxxMDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

For more information visit: www.cybermaxx.com

Media Contacts

CyberMaxx

John Pinkham

[email protected]

Media Contact

John Pinkham, CyberMaxx, 1 781-801-5352, [email protected], www.cybermaxx.com

SOURCE CyberMaxx