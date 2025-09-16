CyberMaxx Appoints Anthony Cali as Chief Revenue Officer to Double Down on Channel-Driven Growth Strategy

One of three recent critical hires in the GTM organization to strengthen the company's commitment to the channel
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberMaxx, a leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the appointment of Anthony Cali as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Anthony will take the helm of the sales organization, driving scale, strategic growth and support our GTM efforts via the channel.
Anthony brings over 18 years of technology sales and leadership experience to CyberMaxx. He's spent his tech career building strong teams, running multi-million-dollar global business units and focusing on channel partnerships. Most recently, he led Cipher as CEO of North America, where his vision was to scale through the channel to accelerate growth. In just two years, Anthony achieved this by taking Cipher from an unknown entity in the MSSP/MDR market to increasing revenue by over 700%.
"This is an exciting time for us as a company. We have always believed in growing with the channel and delivering joint value to customers, and I'm thrilled to have Anthony join and continue that mission," said Brian M. Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "His experience, expertise and proven commitment to the channel will enhance our existing partnerships and jointly provide world-class MDR services."
CyberMaxx is doubling down on its investment in the channel with a clear vision to create meaningful organizational change by surrounding the channel with best-in-class go-to-market support, strategy, and technology.
In addition to Anthony Cali, CyberMaxx has actively invested in senior channel and sales leadership—professionals who have built and scaled channel programs from the ground up, with strong relationships at the TSD and TA levels. Each role supports the channel-focused sales organization and the partner community:
- Mark Jackson, Vice President of National Channel Sales, who will lead execution for our national partners, travel to various TSD events for the rest of FY25 to support and begin planning for a successful go-forward. Most recently, Mark held the role of VP Channel Sales at Thrive and brings more than 12 years of experience in channel sales and cybersecurity.
- Sotiria Doumanis, Senior Director of Sales Operations, who will work closely with Channel Sales Advisors for operational excellence across partner operations and ensure scalable and smooth partner transactions and reporting. Sotiria brings over 14 years of sales strategy and operations expertise, driving revenue growth and operational excellence at leading technology companies including Salesforce, Veeam, and Darktrace.
"The channel is at the heart of our go-to-market strategy here at CyberMaxx and surrounding it with strong and capable leaders like Mark and Sotiria is exactly how we can be strong teammates to our partners." said Anthony Cali, CRO of CyberMaxx. "We are positioned to elevate our GTM approach for the remainder of 2025 and moving forward."
About CyberMaxx
CyberMaxx provides comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) services that protect organizations from today's complex cyber threats. With a focus on proactive security measures, CyberMaxx delivers industry-leading technology combined with expert human oversight, offering robust protection and peace of mind to clients across various industries. For more information about CyberMaxx's Modern Managed Detection & Response (MDR), visit www.CyberMaxx.com
