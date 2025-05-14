CyberMaxx Enhances Tech-enabled MDR Offering to Deliver Best-In-Class Security Outcomes

"Our new service tiers for MaxxMDR allow all organizations to choose the right balance of features, cost, and protection level that best meets their risk posture – while maintaining a strong focus on response for their company MDR," said Brian M. Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. Post this

CyberMaxx' modern, tech-enabled, not one-size-fits-all model offers organizations the ability to choose the MDR offering which best fits their company goals depending on where they are in their cybersecurity journey.

MaxxMDR Core - Includes 24x7x365 monitoring and response for your most critical attack point – the endpoints. CyberMaxx monitors endpoints in real-time to identify threats and engage in our response process immediately. We isolate and contain attacks before data is exfiltrated, assets are further compromised, or irreversible damage is done.

MaxxMDR Advanced - Builds on MaxxMDR Core and secures the environment on both the endpoint and your cloud email (M365 / Google Workspace). As one of the most widely used cloud application suites today, Microsoft 365 requires continuous monitoring to mitigate concerns regarding data loss, privacy, leakage, and unauthorized access.

MaxxMDR Elite - The most complete MDR offering monitors the entirety of your critical infrastructure, including endpoints and cloud email. The CyberMaxx team works to identify each of the data sources which provides the most security-relevant telemetry using a managed SIEM and deception technology. This offering also includes Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), a recurring proactive layer of security which identifies and addresses vulnerabilities preemptively.

"Our new service tiers for MaxxMDR allow all organizations to choose the right balance of features, cost, and protection level that best meets their risk posture – while maintaining a strong focus on response for their company MDR," said Brian M. Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "As our customers advance in their security maturity, upgrading between service tiers is simple, seamless and quickest time to value in the industry."

These service enhancements reinforce CyberMaxx's tech-enabled service model, which prioritizes platform compatibility and customer flexibility. CyberMaxx continues to support seamless integration with industry-leading SIEM and security platforms such as Crowdstrike, Microsoft, SentinelOne, Palo Alto, Cisco/Splunk, Devo, Elastic, Exabeam, LevelBlue, Cloud Service Providers, and an extensive list of additional log sources. At CyberMaxx, we do not require customers to displace their security tech stack investments but instead operationalize those best-in-class technology platforms to deliver the intended security outcomes.

The upgraded MaxxMDR offering builds on the momentum of CyberMaxx's recent acquisitions of Cybersafe Solutions and onShore Security, further scaling its enterprise-grade capabilities to serve the under-resourced mid-market sector.

CyberMaxx's enhanced MDR solution empowers customers to maximize protection, minimize complexity, and make informed decisions through powerful threat visibility and the "Big R" response capabilities delivered by a world-class SOC.

