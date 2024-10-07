CyberMaxx Partners with Defenders for Children for Cybersecurity Awareness Month Fundraiser

CyberMaxx, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced its partnership with Defenders for Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting children from abuse, exploitation, and trafficking. To honor Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, CyberMaxx has launched a special fundraiser to raise awareness and crucial funds for Defenders for Children, reinforcing their shared mission of protecting good people from bad actors.

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberMaxx, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced its partnership with Defenders for Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting children from abuse, exploitation, and trafficking. To honor Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, CyberMaxx has launched a special fundraiser to raise awareness and crucial funds for Defenders for Children, reinforcing their shared mission of protecting good people from bad actors.

Throughout October 2024 CyberMaxx is hosting an online auction, where the highest bidder will receive a comprehensive Threat Hunt package from CyberMaxx. The premium threat package is a powerful cybersecurity service designed to help organizations detect hidden security threats before any major issues may arise. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Defenders for Children to support their work with law enforcement, including their unique electronic detection K-9 program that aids in identifying devices used in child exploitation crimes.

"Our mission at CyberMaxx is to defend against cyber threats and protect society from malicious actors. Teaming up with Defenders for Children is a natural fit because we both believe in safeguarding those who are vulnerable," said Brian Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "This partnership allows us to support an incredible cause while helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture."

Auction Details

The auction will run throughout October 2024, and the highest bidder will receive a Threat Hunt package, providing:

Three (3) Threat Hunts, one per month for three months

Expert analysis of potential security threats and identification of malicious activity

Collaboration with the CyberMaxx Threat Intelligence team for strategic threat analysis

To learn more about the Threat Hunt and submit an online auction bid visit: https://goto.cybermaxx.com/2024-cybersecurity-awareness-month-defenders-for-children-fundrasier

In addition to the auction, CyberMaxx encourages those who may not be interested in the Threat Hunt to donate directly to Defenders for Children. Every contribution helps support their critical programs aimed at preventing child abuse and exploitation. Donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/8aJt6x

For more information on Defenders for Children and their vital programs, visit www.defendersforchildren.org.

