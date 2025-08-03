CyberproAI and Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart Launch Hands-On Cybersecurity Training to Strengthen Indiana's Tech Workforce

CyberproAI, in collaboration with its immersive cyber simulation platform Cympire, has partnered with Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart to provide students with hands-on, real-world cybersecurity training aligned with today's workforce demands.

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberproAI, in collaboration with its immersive cyber simulation platform Cympire, has partnered with Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart to provide students with hands-on, real-world cybersecurity training aligned with today's workforce demands.

Following the successful collaborations with Ivy Tech's Valparaiso and Lake County campuses, this new partnership further strengthens Ivy Tech's commitment to preparing students for the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Through this collaboration, students will engage with dynamic, interactive labs, exercises, and military-grade cyber attack simulators, gaining essential skills that bridge academic learning with practical workforce demands. The advanced Cyber Range, powered by Cympire, provides a fully immersive, gamified environment that replicates real-world cyber threats — equipping students with the confidence and technical expertise needed to excel in the field.

"At CyberproAI, we are driven by our mission to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with practical, job-ready skills," said Oron Mincha, GM North America at CyberproAI. "Partnering with Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart extends our reach and impact in Indiana, helping even more students prepare for meaningful, in-demand careers."

This partnership was made possible thanks to the leadership and dedication of Violet Hawkins, Dean for Business and Information Technology at Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart. Her commitment to providing students with forward-thinking, industry-relevant training opportunities has been instrumental in making this initiative a reality.

"Ivy Tech South Bend/Elkhart is excited to expand our cybersecurity offerings in collaboration with CyberproAI and Cympire," said Hawkins. "Through this partnership, our students will gain unparalleled access to advanced simulations and training resources that will set them apart in today's competitive job market."

Cybersecurity threats are growing faster than the workforce can keep up, and in South Bend-Elkhart, there is a demand gap for over 100 new workers annually.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

About CyberproAI

CyberproAI is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI education, specializing in developing Cyber Academies and advanced simulation platforms like Cympire. With a mission to empower individuals and organizations, CyberproAI delivers innovative solutions to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security.

About Cympire

Cympire, by CyberproAI, is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native AI-Powered Cyber simulation platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain.

