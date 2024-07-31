Cybersecurity in Healthcare - How it Started, How it is Going and Why it Matters, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The knowledge, expertise and guidance of cybersecurity professionals in organisations help increase awareness of vulnerability and learn about what is required to protect organisations or healthcare professionals. Post this

The knowledge, expertise and guidance of cybersecurity professionals in organisations help increase awareness of vulnerability and learn about what is required to protect organisations or healthcare professionals. Most healthcare professionals know that to help people live better lives, they have to help them understand the impact of the lifestyle choices they make.

Therefore, they are usually fully invested in informing, educating and supporting people in making good choices. In most organisations, cybersecurity is moving in the same direction and can no longer be the Department of NO.

This webinar will help attendees understand why cybersecurity is important and why organisations are adopting some of the policies and processes that they are. The expert speaker will talk about the value of health data and why health organizations are being increasingly targeted. The attendees will get to learn about the big business of ransomware and extortion and how it is evolving and increasing risk.

The speaker will also delve into all the things that people and organisations can and are doing to protect systems, data and people, and how attendees can make a difference in their organisations by understanding the importance and impact of cybersecurity.

Register for this webinar today to understand the importance of cybersecurity in healthcare and explore the delicate balance between operational efficiency and data protection in life-saving environments.

Join Penny Longman, Director, Information Security, Fraser Health Authority, Vancouver, Canada, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cybersecurity in Healthcare – How it Started, How it is Going and Why it Matters.

