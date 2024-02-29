Cybersecurity Leader Simeio Appoints Dan Smith as Chief Financial Officer

As the guardian of our financial wellbeing, Dan will spearhead strategies that leverage our fiscal robustness to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions to our clients. His extensive experience is set to propel our continued growth and facilitate our entry into emerging markets. Post this

"We are delighted to announce that Dan is joining the Simeio team," said Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio. "As the guardian of our financial wellbeing, Dan will spearhead strategies that leverage our fiscal robustness to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions to our clients. His extensive experience is set to propel our continued growth and facilitate our entry into emerging markets. Moreover, Dan's proven leadership abilities and penchant for teamwork will greatly enrich our executive team."

"I am excited to join the exceptional Simeio team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Smith. "With the company's innovative software and solutions, talented team, and our shared commitment to achieving ambitious financial goals, I have no doubt that we'll reach even greater heights together."

Smith holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in accounting from Indiana University.

