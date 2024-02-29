Cybersecurity Leader Simeio Appoints Dan Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Simeio bolsters leadership with industry veteran Dan Smith as CFO. Smith will spearhead financial operations and guide strategic acquisitions, propelling Simeio's innovative identity security solutions and strengthening client protection capabilities.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simeio, the leading provider of specialized identity and access management (IAM) services in the cybersecurity industry, today announced the appointment of Dan Smith as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Smith will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Simeio's financial operations and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, driving the financial blueprint to fuel the company's identity security innovation and empower client protection solutions.
Smith brings over 30 years of experience in financial leadership roles to Simeio, most recently serving as CFO at two private equity-backed companies: Tyto Athene, which achieved substantial growth under his tenure following several acquisitions, and MicroPact, which was sold to Tyler Technologies in 2019. Throughout his career, Smith has established a proven track record of success in managing complex financial operations and building high-performing teams, all driven by his extensive experience in private equity-backed companies and M&A.
"We are delighted to announce that Dan is joining the Simeio team," said Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio. "As the guardian of our financial wellbeing, Dan will spearhead strategies that leverage our fiscal robustness to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions to our clients. His extensive experience is set to propel our continued growth and facilitate our entry into emerging markets. Moreover, Dan's proven leadership abilities and penchant for teamwork will greatly enrich our executive team."
"I am excited to join the exceptional Simeio team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Smith. "With the company's innovative software and solutions, talented team, and our shared commitment to achieving ambitious financial goals, I have no doubt that we'll reach even greater heights together."
Smith holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in accounting from Indiana University.
About Simeio
Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®.
For more information visit www.simeio.com
For the latest developments follow Simeio on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram
Media Contact
Alex Bursac, Method Q, 1 404-882-3700, [email protected], https://themethodq.com/
SOURCE Simeio
Share this article